GOREWEAR Introduces New Ultimate Bib Short as Its Premium Cycling Apparel

The ISPO Award-winning product is GOREWEAR's highest performing cycling bib short with proprietary 3D-printed seat pad

ELKTON, Md., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOREWEAR , the leading innovator in high-performance running and cycling apparel, announces the newest addition to its cycling collection, the Ultimate Bib Shorts+ . The Ultimate Bib Shorts+ are intended for the most demanding road and gravel rides featuring a custom-designed, multi-layer 3D printed seat pad for all-day comfort and support.

In order to design this top-of-the-line cycling bib short, GOREWEAR collaborated with the world's most advanced fabric and leading seat map manufacturers. The result is a bib short that delivers body-mapped compression, support and breathability, with reduced chafing and pressure points; culminating in a 2023 ISPO Award winning package.

The Ultimate Bib Shorts+ key differentiator is the proprietary EXPERT N3X 3D-printed seat pad. The seat pad is engineered in collaboration with Elastic Interface engineers – leveraging new 3D printed technology – that utilizes a layer-by-layer construction for superior control over its technical characteristics compared to traditional foam pads. Moreover, the seat pad is made from an eco-friendly, bio-based hydrophobic material topped with a recycled face fabric that substantially diminishes the bib's environmental impact.

The seat pad's open grid structure offers faster drying times, minimal sweat absorption and improved air permeability to optimize skin temperature management.

The comfort and performance benefits continue beyond the chamois. GOREWEAR engineered woven functional zoning of the Ultimate Bib Shorts+ fabric that blends compression and breathability across body-mapped zones. The added compression promotes blood flow in key muscles for extended time to fatigue and faster recovery periods. This design further reduces necessary seams for improved durability, as well as increased next-to-skin comfort that has become synonymous with GOREWEAR.

Engineered shoulder straps consist of wide, single-piece mesh material that hugs the rider with evenly distributed tension and maximum breathability.

Additional features include quick-drying fabric, flat seams and reflective details for visibility.

The Ultimate Bib Shorts+ (MSRP $300) are available in a men's silhouette (XS-XL) in a black colorway.

For more details about the GOREWEAR brand, its range of products and its commitment to innovation, please visit gorewear.com .

About GOREWEAR

GOREWEAR designs and innovates products specifically tailored for endurance athletes, elevating their experiences across diverse weather conditions. Employing a scientific approach, GOREWEAR deeply comprehends the challenges endurance athletes encounter and strives to formulate effective solutions. Discover more at www.gorewear.com

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $4.5 billion. For more information, visit gore.com

