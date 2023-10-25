Gorge Dam Removal Moves Forward with $10 Million Contribution from FirstEnergy Subsidiary Ohio Edison

News provided by

FirstEnergy Corp.

25 Oct, 2023, 15:15 ET

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary Ohio Edison is contributing $10 million to expedite removal of the Gorge Dam, marking a major stride toward unlocking substantial environmental, economic and recreational benefits for communities along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. This significant investment supports the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Summit Metro Parks' plan for sediment management and habitat restoration that is expected to begin next year.

For more information on the Gorge Dam removal and updates on the project's progress, visit bit.ly/freethefalls.

The Gorge Dam was built in 1911 by Northern Ohio Traction & Light – which later became Ohio Edison. It operated as a hydroelectric power plant until 1958 and later provided cooling water for a coal-fired power plant until 1992. While the power plant was dismantled years ago, the dam remains the only barrier keeping the Cuyahoga River from flowing freely between Kent, Ohio, and the mouth of Lake Erie.

Amanda Mertens Campbell, vice president of External Affairs at FirstEnergy: "This exciting project has been many years in the making, with FirstEnergy playing a key role in the planning and support. Our contribution toward the safe and sustainable removal of this dam is a testament to FirstEnergy's commitment to living its core value of stewardship. The dam's deconstruction requires extensive collaboration between governmental entities and the community, and this contribution exemplifies FirstEnergy's dedication to enhancing the quality of life as well as our environment in the communities we serve."

Before the Gorge Dam can be safely deconstructed, the removal and safe disposal of approximately one million cubic yards of sediment accumulated behind the dam is necessary. Project partners are finalizing the engineering plans for sediment removal and plan to begin this phase of the project in 2024.

Summit Metro Parks Executive Director Lisa King: "Moving this project forward is a huge milestone for the entire state. In addition to improving water quality, removing the dam and the sediment behind it will restore the original grandeur of the Gorge, creating a vibrant future for the river, its watershed and its people. That future will provide clean water, natural beauty, recreational opportunities and economic development for all to enjoy."

In addition to FirstEnergy's contribution, funding for the dam removal project is being sourced from various levels of government, including federal, state and local entities, with contributions from the U.S. EPA through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

FirstEnergy's dedication to responsible corporate citizenship is evident in its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. The company's environmental justice policy reflects its genuine concern for the equitable treatment of all communities, particularly those disproportionately affected by environmental challenges.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Also from this source

York County Electric Grid Stronger and More Resilient Following Smart Enhancements

York County Electric Grid Stronger and More Resilient Following Smart Enhancements

Met-Ed, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has completed equipment enhancements along a five-mile power line in central York County to...
Maryland Public Service Commission Approves New Rates for Potomac Edison's Maryland Customers

Maryland Public Service Commission Approves New Rates for Potomac Edison's Maryland Customers

To help prevent lengthy service disruptions during severe weather and meet the energy demands of a rapidly growing population, the Maryland Public...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.