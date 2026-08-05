Gorgeous Collective Acquires #1 Skincare Franchise, Clean Your Dirty Face

First Acquisition Since the Platform's Launch Expands Gorgeous Collective Into the Fast-Growing Professional Skincare Category and Advances its Vision of Building the Leading Beauty and Wellness Franchise Platform in North America

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorgeous Collective, the multi-brand beauty and wellness franchise platform anchored by IMAGE Studios, announced today the acquisition of Clean Your Dirty Face, the number one skincare franchise ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Gorgeous Collective acquires Clean Your Dirty Face, the facial bar franchise brand redefining the skincare experience through affordable and effective 30-minute facials, complemented by a custom, esthetician-formulated skincare product line. Gorgeous Collective launched in July of this year as a multi-brand franchise platform with the strategy of partnering with category-defining beauty and wellness franchises.

Founded in 2015, Clean Your Dirty Face has built a loyal customer base and a strong franchise community through its successful deployment of affordable and effective 30-minute facials using a standardized 5-step protocol, complemented by a curated in-house, esthetician-formulated product line that delivers consistent client outcomes. Franchisees have been empowered to achieve success through the franchise model's recurring revenue membership model, low operational complexity, support services and multiple revenue streams.

"From the first conversation, it was clear that Gorgeous Collective understood what we've built and the opportunity for growth," said Shama Patel, Founder of Clean Your Dirty Face. "I started this brand because I believed skincare deserved a smarter, more accessible and results-driven model. Joining Gorgeous Collective means we can stay true to that vision while providing a deeper bench of support behind our franchisees and our team."

The acquisition is the first for Gorgeous Collective since launching this year and builds on the platform's strategy of partnering with category-defining beauty and wellness franchises with meaningful runway to grow. Clean Your Dirty Face will continue to operate under its existing name and brand, with its current team in place, while gaining access to Gorgeous Collective's centralized operating infrastructure across technology, marketing, franchise development, real estate, construction, supply chain, and data-driven growth initiatives.

"Clean Your Dirty Face is exactly the kind of brand we built Gorgeous Collective for," said Jason Olsen, CEO and Founder of Gorgeous Collective and IMAGE Studios. "Shama has built an incredible brand with strong fundamentals, loyal franchisees, and significant runway ahead. Our role is to help accelerate that growth through the shared infrastructure, operating expertise, technology, marketing, and franchise support capabilities we are building across the platform."

Triangle Capital served as financial advisor to Clean Your Dirty Face. Baker McKenzie acted as buyer's legal counsel, while Akerman represented the seller in connection with the transaction. Gorgeous Collective is targeting acquisitions across complementary beauty, wellness, and personal care categories.

About Gorgeous Collective

Gorgeous Collective is a multi-brand franchise platform focused on beauty, wellness, and personal care. Anchored by IMAGE Studios, the platform partners with category-leading franchise concepts to deliver operating support, shared services, and growth capital while preserving each brand's identity and customer experience. Gorgeous Collective is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. To learn more about Gorgeous Collective and its suite of brands, visit www.gorgeouscollective.co.

About Clean Your Dirty Face

Clean Your Dirty Face® is a facial bar franchise brand redefining the skincare experience through affordable and effective 30-minute facials, complemented by a custom, esthetician-formulated skincare product line that delivers consistent client outcomes. Shama Patel introduced the concept in 2015 with the first location in Chicago, IL and has grown it to 33 locations nationwide, and the number one skincare franchise ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine. The brand has also developed a proprietary, esthetician-formulated 25-SKU skincare product line with categories in Brightening, Anti-Aging, Acne, and Men. Positioned at the intersection of wellness, convenience and clinical skincare, Clean Your Dirty Face transforms facials from a luxury indulgence into a habitual form of self-care. Founded with the mission to make skincare as routine as coffee runs or fitness classes, Clean Your Dirty Face delivers proprietary 30-minute facial services designed for high volume, strong loyalty, and consistent client outcomes. All services are executed by licensed estheticians using a standardized 5-step protocol utilizing their proprietary skincare product line. Learn more at www.cleanyourdirtyface.com.

SOURCE IMAGE Studios