IMAGE Studios Launches Gorgeous Collective, a Multi-Brand Beauty and Wellness Platform Built for the Next Generation of Franchise Growth

Anchored by IMAGE Studios, The Platform Will Acquire and Scale Category-Leading Beauty and Wellness Franchise Concepts

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios, the fastest-growing franchisor of ultra-modern, upscale, turnkey salon suites, today announced the launch of Gorgeous Collective, a multi-brand franchise platform purpose-built to acquire, support and scale leading concepts across beauty, wellness and personal care.

Multi-brand franchise platform, Gorgeous Collective, to acquire, support and scale leading concepts across beauty, wellness and personal care.

Gorgeous Collective is built around the belief that consumers are increasingly choosing specialized, high-quality beauty and wellness experiences across hair, skin, nails, and wellness, while franchisees and brand operators benefit from shared infrastructure, talent, real estate expertise and technology. The platform brings institutional-grade operating support to category-leading brands while preserving the identity, culture and customer experience that make each one successful.

"For years we've built IMAGE Studios into one of the most respected and fastest-growing brands in beauty franchising, and in the process developed a scalable operating platform around marketing, technology, franchisee support, real estate and growth," said Jason Olsen, Founder and CEO of IMAGE Studios and Gorgeous Collective. "Gorgeous Collective is about taking those capabilities and partnering with exceptional founders and brands to help them scale faster, smarter and more sustainably."

The platform is designed around centralized operating infrastructure across marketing, technology, franchise development, real estate, supply chain, training, data and operations — areas where scale creates competitive advantages for both franchisees and brand operators.

"What's exciting to me is what this means for our franchisees and our teams," said Taylor Lamont, Chief Operating Officer of IMAGE Studios and Co-Founder of Gorgeous Collective. "Gorgeous Collective builds on what we've been creating for years. It gives us a bigger platform to invest in our franchisees, our team and the systems that help brands grow, while creating more opportunities for the founders and operators we support."

MPK Equity Partners partnered with IMAGE Studios in 2024 and is excited to support Gorgeous Collective's establishment and future growth.

"IMAGE Studios has consistently outperformed the category, and that comes down to leadership, brand strength and an exceptional franchisee base," said Caroline Stevens, Investor at MPK Equity Partners and Gorgeous Collective Board Member. "We've watched this team build a brand clients love, franchisees recommend, and operators want to work for. Gorgeous Collective is about giving that capability a much larger canvas."

Gorgeous Collective is actively evaluating acquisitions across complementary beauty, skincare, wellness and personal care categories.

About Gorgeous Collective

Gorgeous Collective is a multi-brand franchise platform focused on beauty, wellness and personal care. Anchored by IMAGE Studios, the platform partners with category-leading franchise concepts to deliver operating support, shared services, and growth capital while preserving each brand's identity and customer experience. Gorgeous Collective is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. To learn more about Gorgeous Collective and its suite of brands, visit www.gorgeouscollective.co.

About IMAGE Studios

IMAGE Studios is the leading franchisor of ultra-modern, upscale, turnkey salon suites for beauty and wellness professionals in the U.S. With 139 stores open across 30 states and more than 200 stores in development, IMAGE Studios is a high-growth platform enabling independent beauty and wellness professionals to pursue the American dream and build their own business without significant capital outlay. Founded in 2009 and franchised since 2015, IMAGE Studios built and refined the business model that franchisees execute today.

SOURCE IMAGE Studios