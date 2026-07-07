IMAGE Studios Launches IMAGE Icons Program, Spotlighting Five Elite Beauty Professionals Shaping the Industry

Inaugural class of 2026 IMAGE Icons highlights the creativity, professionalism, and entrepreneurial spirit defining the nation's leading salon suite franchise

SALT LAKE CITY, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios, the fastest-growing franchisor of ultra-modern, upscale, turnkey salon suites, today announced the launch of the IMAGE Icons program and revealed its inaugural class of 2026. The program recognizes a select group of beauty and wellness professionals who embody the quality, creativity and professionalism that define the IMAGE Studios brand. The Icons will serve as ambassadors for the company through features across IMAGE Studios' media, brand activations, and the company's annual IMAGE Pro Live event in 2027.

The five IMAGE Icons: Susan Seo (top left), Billie Jean Bolden (top center), Mika Toussaint (top right), Johan Fitch (bottom left), and Jessica Willis (bottom right).

IMAGE Icons are chosen through a competitive selection process that includes nominations from franchise owners, an internal search drawing from past guests of The VIP Suite podcast, social media review and direct vetting with studio owners to confirm each candidate's reputation and community impact. The result is a group of professionals who lead with excellence and a passion for elevating those around them.

"The IMAGE Icons program was created to shine a light on the professionals who are doing extraordinary things inside our studios every day," said Jason Olsen, Founder and CEO of IMAGE Studios. "This inaugural class represents the very best of what our brand stands for including entrepreneurial grit, creative excellence, and a commitment to community. These are the professionals who inspire the people around them, and we're proud to give them a broader platform to share their stories."

As IMAGE Icons, the 2026 class will be featured throughout the year by IMAGE Studios to share their stories and knowledge with the beauty community and attend IMAGE Pro Live 2027 as panelists.

The 2026 IMAGE Icons are:

Johan Fitch | Melbourne, FL

Johan Fitch, founder of Cuts by Johan at IMAGE Studios in Melbourne, Fla., is a barber, motivational speaker, and community builder. Fitch's approach to the craft goes beyond the technical and he has built a reputation for collaborating with fellow IMAGE Pros to create joint service offerings by pairing precision cuts with braiding services or massages with hot towel shaves.

His studio owner, Susie Kroll, describes him as someone who consistently goes above and beyond to strengthen both the IMAGE community and the broader barber community in Melbourne. With a social following of 41,400 at @cutsbyjohan, Fitch brings a genuine community purpose to the IMAGE Icons program.

Susan Seo | Alameda Landing, CA

Susan Seo is a lash and brow artist and the owner of Hye Beauty Co. based at IMAGE Studios in Alameda, Calif., specializing in customized lash extensions tailored to individual eye shape and semi-permanent and permanent brow services including ombré powder brows, lamination, and hybrid tint. Seo has built a practice centered on intentional, elevated client experiences and a community presence to match.

A vocal champion of her fellow IMAGE Pros, Seo leads lunch-and-learn events at her studio location and is an active participant in IMAGE Love programming. Through the IMAGE Icons platform, Seo aims to create a space where beauty professionals feel seen, celebrated and supported while being able to share her own business-building journey with honesty and vulnerability. She can be found at @hyebeauty.co, where she she continues to build a community who supports her business.

Mika Toussaint | Dallas Galleria, TX

Mika Toussaint is the founder of Dallas Pro Aesthetics at IMAGE Studios in Dallas, Texas, and brings over 10 years of industry experience as a holistic aesthetician and nutrition coach. Toussaint's practice is grounded in the belief that inner wellness and outer results are inseparable, while integrating advanced skincare services with wellness modalities including meditation, sound healing and nutrition coaching to address the full picture of her clients' health.

Studio owner Jess Hutson calls Toussaint a "10/10," noting that she is constantly working on her business, brand, development and learning new skills to add more value to her business. She can be found on Instagram at @dallasproaesthetics, where she demonstrates that success in the beauty industry is about more than services, but the intention behind everything you do.

Jessica Willis | Grand Rapids, MI

Jessica Willis is the owner of The W Salon at IMAGE Studios in Grand Rapids, Mich. A hairstylist and certified life coach with nearly 20 years of industry experience, Willis specializes in the art of precision cutting and multi-dimensional, lived-in hair color. She has a passion for creating an environment where clients leave feeling better and has mentored emerging beauty professionals to build their businesses from the ground up. Willis received a regional studio design award for her investment in her suite's aesthetic.

Studio owner Zach Dugger describes Willis as a go-to person for other IMAGE Pros, citing her reliability, her initiative and her genuine investment in the IMAGE community. With a large and growing follower base at @get.wit.jess, Willis is one of the program's most visible and purpose-driven voices.

Billie Jean Bolden | Greenville, SC

Billie Jean Bolden is the owner of Billie Jean Styles at IMAGE Studios in Greenville, South Carolina. A cosmetologist, consultant and minister with more than 15 years of experience, Bolden has built a luxury brand centered on textured hair care, professionalism, and long-term client results. In addition to salon services, she offers beauty business coaching to fellow industry professionals and has developed her own satin hair essentials product collection.

As an IMAGE Icon, Bolden aims to elevate the professional community by sharing practical business strategies, celebrating her peers, and leading by example by demonstrating that it's possible to build a luxury brand while remaining fully authentic to one's values. People can follow Bolden's journey on Instagram at @billiejeanstyles.

About IMAGE Studios

Partnered with MPK Equity Partners, IMAGE Studios is the leading franchisor of ultra-modern, upscale, turnkey salon suites for beauty and wellness professionals in the U.S. With 141 stores open across 31 states and more than 200 stores in development, IMAGE Studios is a high-growth platform enabling independent beauty and wellness professionals to pursue the American dream and build their own business without significant capital outlay. Founded in 2009 and franchised since 2015, IMAGE Studios built and refined the business model that franchisees execute today.

SOURCE IMAGE Studios