Gorgias raises $25m Series B to enhance e-commerce customer support

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorgias , the e-commerce customer support platform, today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series B round following the company's 200% year over year growth in 2020. The round, which is being led by Sapphire Ventures with participation from SaaStr, Alven, Amplify Partners, CRV, and Greycroft, brings Gorgias' fundraising total to more than $40 million, and its valuation to more than $300 million. The round will be used to accelerate product development double the company's workforce across its six global offices.

Gorgias is a leading customer service application that helps online merchants respond more effectively to customer inquiries by centralizing interactions and information, automating responses to the most recurring questions, and making support agents even more efficient. E-commerce has experienced unprecedented growth in 2020 and, as an extension of that phenomenon, demand for customer service support has increased exponentially as well, underscoring Gorgias' value to its merchant partners.

Having tripled its customer base in less than a year, Gorgias supports more than 4,500 online stores, including Steve Madden, Timbuk2, Fjällräven, Marine Layer, Ellana, Electrolux, Sergio Tacchini. Gorgias helps over 1 million end customers around the world every week.

"This is a critical time for merchants everywhere, with consumer habits changing rapidly due to the pandemic, and with businesses learning to adapt. Customer support is a key link in that chain, essential to merchant growth strategy and to the loyalty of their customers," said Romain Lapeyre, CEO and Co-Founder of Gorgias. "With our investors' support, we are able to deliver unmatched service to our merchant partners, grow our product, and plan to grow our team by doubling our workforce worldwide."

Today the company employs 110 people worldwide between offices in Paris, Toronto, San Francisco, Charlotte, Belgrade, and Sydney.

"Global ecommerce has never been more popular with nearly $800 billion in ecommerce revenue in the U.S. this year. As consumers increasingly shop online, the Gorgias platform powers a new breed of customer support for high-growth ecommerce brands," says Rajeev Dham , Managing Director at Sapphire Ventures. "Co-Founder and CEO Romain Lapeyre and his team have built an incredible product that provides ecommerce merchants with a single app to manage all of their customer communications —ultimately delivering a far better customer experience. We're excited to partner with Gorgias along their journey to re-invent the customer experience for the online consumer."

"Gorgias has been a beneficiary of two of the most powerful trends in Cloud and SaaS: the 5+ year acceleration of e-commerce, and the power of verticalized SaaS," said Jason Lemkin of SaaStr, Investor and Advisor to Gorgias. "By building the leading contact center solution just for e-commerce, Gorgias can provide 4x-10x the value of a more generic 'one size fits all' solutions. This has turbocharged their growth over 200% in the past 12 months. We are super proud to be investors in every round."

Gorgias' mission is to make customer service more efficient. 60% of customer requests faced by e-merchants are now grouped around 10 major recurring topics, including order tracking, pre-sales questions, refund requests, and exchanges. By focusing on automation, sector- specific attention, and integration, Gorgias helps its customers to tackle the vast majority of their customer service requests with maximum efficiency. The application integrates perfectly with the main e-commerce platforms (Shopify, Magento, BigCommerce) and offers connectors with the industry's main applications (Yotpo, Smile, etc.).

About Gorgias

Founded in 2015 by Romain Lapeyre and Alex Plugaru, Gorgias is a customer support helpdesk for ecommerce. It helps brands deliver an outstanding customer service experience by centralizing all customer interactions and automating responses to the most repetitive questions. Learn more at www.gorgias.com

About Sapphire Ventures:

Sapphire Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on helping innovative technology companies become global category leaders. Leveraging nearly two decades of experience and an extensive global executive network, Sapphire invests capital, resources and expertise to enable its portfolio companies to scale rapidly through a powerful business development, marketing and talent platform. With more than $4 billion in assets under management across its Sapphire Ventures, Sapphire Partners and Sapphire Sport investment platforms, Sapphire is positioned to elevate companies across technology sectors to the global stage. To learn more about Sapphire Ventures, please see: https://sapphireventures.com/

