GORGIE INTRODUCES CANDY APPLE, A NOSTALGIC NEW FLAVOR BRINGING A SWEET TWIST TO BETTER-FOR-YOU ENERGY

The Modern Energy Brand Continues Its Rapid Retail Expansion By Adding New Flavors as Demand for Functional Energy Accelerates

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GORGIE, the modern energy drink redefining the category with clean ingredients and no artificial sweeteners, is expanding its lineup with the launch of Candy Apple, a bold new flavor inspired by the iconic candy-coated treat.

Bursting with crisp green apple flavor and a sweet, nostalgic finish, Candy Apple captures the fun of county fairs, summer festivals, road trips, and carefree moments with friends. It's a playful take on a classic favorite, reimagined for today's wellness-minded consumer.

GORGIE, the modern energy drink redefining the category with clean ingredients and no artificial sweeteners, launches Candy Apple, a bold new flavor inspired by the iconic candy-coated treat. Bursting with crisp green apple flavor and a sweet, nostalgic finish, Candy Apple is a playful take on a classic favorite, reimagined for today's wellness-minded consumer.

Combining better-for-you energy with the unmistakable taste of candy apple, the new flavor delivers the refreshing boost GORGIE fans love without artificial sweeteners. Whether you're heading to the beach, spending the day at a music festival, grabbing an afternoon pick-me-up, or fitting in a workout, Candy Apple is made for every adventure.

"Candy Apple is one of those flavors that instantly brings back great memories," said Michelle Cordeiro-Grant. "We wanted to capture that nostalgic experience while staying true to the great taste, functional ingredients, and clean energy that GORGIE stands for and fits seamlessly into everyday life."

The new flavor launch comes as GORGIE continues its remarkable growth. In 2026, the brand secured more than 40,000 new points of distribution nationwide, fueled by consumers seeking modern energy drinks made without artificial sweeteners. That momentum is also reflected on the shelf. At one of the nation's leading natural grocery retailers, GORGIE now represents nearly 20% of the entire energy category, almost tripling its share year over year, a testament to the brand's growing consumer following and accelerating retail performance.

The launch of Candy Apple follows another milestone for the brand with the debut of GORGIE's "Energy for All" campaign featuring strategic investors Jon Bon Jovi and Alix Earle. Spanning digital, social, retail, and earned media, the campaign reinforces GORGIE's mission to redefine the energy category through clean ingredients, authentic community, and a lifestyle-first approach, further cementing the brand as the fastest-growing name in modern energy.

Candy Apple joins GORGIE's expanding portfolio of vibrant flavors, continuing the brand's mission to bring fun, flavor-forward innovation to the modern energy category. Candy Apple will be available on GETGORGIE.com and at retailers nationwide. Ahead of the nationwide release, GORGIE's loyal community and members of Club G, the brand's exclusive app-based community, received early access to Candy Apple through a special "First Sips" launch, generating excitement and authentic buzz across social media before the flavor hits shelves.

As GORGIE continues its rapid growth, the brand remains committed to redefining the energy category through functional ingredients, bold flavors, and a community-first approach that inspires consumers to feel energized, connected, and confident with every sip.

About GORGIE:

GORGIE is the fastest-growing modern energy brand in the United States, redefining the category with better-for-you ingredients, functional benefits, and a community-driven approach where energy meets wellness. Each can features 150mg of green tea caffeine alongside wellness-supporting ingredients including Biotin, B Vitamins, and L-Theanine, delivering smooth, sustained energy without the jitters or crash. GORGIE is vegan, gluten-free, and free from artificial sweeteners, including aspartame, sucralose, and erythritol. Built on the mission to create a more elevated alternative within the energy space, GORGIE blends taste, function, and culture in a way that resonates with today's modern wellness consumer. Built community-first, GORGIE has evolved beyond a beverage brand into Club G, the brand's members-only app experience offering exclusive access to product drops, events, rewards, and insider experiences for its highly engaged community. Founded by Michelle Cordeiro Grant in 2022, the brand launched its first line of sparkling energy drinks in 2023 and has quickly become one of the fastest-growing natural energy drink brands in the country. With retail sales up 600% year over year, GORGIE will be available in more than 15,000 stores nationwide this summer and is currently the #1 independent energy drink brand at Target. GORGIE is available direct-to-consumer on GETGORGIE.COM and Amazon, as well as in thousands of retail locations nationwide. For more information, please visit getgorgie.com and follow @getgorgie on Instagram and TikTok.

Press Contact:

Cheryl Crowley

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SOURCE GORGIE