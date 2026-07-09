GORGIE Launches New Strategic Investor Campaign Featuring Alix Earle and Jon Bon Jovi

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GORGIE, the fast-growing better-for-you modern energy brand redefining the wellness beverage category, today announced the launch of its new strategic investor campaign spotlighting global social media personality and entrepreneur Alix Earle and music icon Jon Bon Jovi. The campaign celebrates the brand's continued momentum while showcasing two influential investors helping shape GORGIE's next phase of growth.

New Jersey natives and GORGIE strategic investors Alix Earle and Jon Bon Jovi are redefining modern energy with GORGIE. Built on the belief that great energy should be accessible to everyone, the campaign showcases how GORGIE powers busy lifestyles, from workouts and travel to time in the studio, bringing its mission of "Energy for All" to life. Speed Speed GORGIE strategic investors Alix Earle and Jon Bon Jovi fuel their busy lifestyles with GORGIE, the better-for-you modern energy drink made for everyday life. Whether powering through meetings, workouts, travel, or time in the studio, GORGIE delivers clean energy whenever it's needed most. Jon Bon Jovi enjoys a GORGIE while working in the studio. As a strategic investor and partner, he fuels long creative sessions with the better-for-you modern energy drink, supporting focus and sustained energy while creating new music.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/gorgie/9381751-en-gorgie-strategic-investor-campaign-featuring-alix-earle-jon-bon-jovi

As strategic investors, Earle and Bon Jovi bring more than cultural influence. They provide valuable insight, brand-building expertise, and entrepreneurial leadership as GORGIE continues its rapid national expansion. The campaign highlights the company's commitment to wellness, community, and innovation while reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing brands in the functional beverage space.

"Alix and Jon represent two generations of entrepreneurial leadership and cultural influence," said Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Founder and CEO of GORGIE. "Their partnership reflects our shared vision to redefine energy through better ingredients, authentic community, and a brand consumers genuinely love."

The campaign will roll out across digital, social, retail, and earned media channels, reinforcing GORGIE's continued retail expansion and growing presence in the modern energy marketplace.

About GORGIE:

GORGIE is the fastest-growing modern energy brand in the United States, redefining the category with better-for-you ingredients, functional benefits, and a community-driven approach where energy meets wellness. Each can features 150mg of green tea caffeine alongside wellness-supporting ingredients including Biotin, B Vitamins, and L-Theanine, delivering smooth, sustained energy without the jitters or crash. GORGIE is vegan, gluten-free, and free from artificial sweeteners, including aspartame, sucralose, and erythritol. Built on the mission to create a more elevated alternative within the energy space, GORGIE blends taste, function, and culture in a way that resonates with today's modern wellness consumer. Built community-first, GORGIE has evolved beyond a beverage brand into Club G, the brand's members-only app experience offering exclusive access to product drops, events, rewards, and insider experiences for its highly engaged community. Founded by Michelle Cordeiro Grant in 2022, the brand launched its first line of sparkling energy drinks in 2023 and has quickly become one of the fastest-growing natural energy drink brands in the country. With retail sales up 600% year over year, GORGIE will be available in more than 15,000 stores nationwide this summer and is currently the #1 independent energy drink brand at Target. GORGIE is available direct-to-consumer on GETGORGIE.COM and Amazon, as well as in thousands of retail locations nationwide. For more information, please visit getgorgie.com and follow @getgorgie on Instagram and TikTok.

Press Contact:

Cheryl Crowley

[email protected]

SOURCE GORGIE