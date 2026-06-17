GORGIE LAUNCHES NEW ROCKET POP PROTEIN FLAVOR, BRINGING THE ULTIMATE SUMMER SIP TO THE MODERN ENERGY SPACE

A Bold, Flavor-Forward Drop Where Energy Meets Wellness, Functional Benefits, and the Taste of Summer

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GORGIE, the better-for-you energy brand redefining the category for a new generation of wellness-minded consumers, today announced the launch of its newest flavor: Rocket Pop Protein, a nostalgic, summer-inspired blend that delivers the iconic taste consumers know and love with GORGIE's signature modern energy formula.

Rocket Pop Protein is a nostalgic, summer-inspired blend that delivers the iconic taste consumers know and love with GORGIE’s signature modern energy formula. Inspired by the classic red, white, and blue frozen treat, Rocket Pop Protein captures a playful mix of cherry, citrus, and berry flavors, reimagined through GORGIE’s elevated, functional lens.

Inspired by the classic red, white, and blue frozen treat, Rocket Pop Protein captures a playful mix of cherry, citrus, and berry flavors, reimagined through GORGIE's elevated, functional lens. The launch marks another milestone in the brand's rapid growth as it continues building momentum with a community driven by wellness, culture, and flavor-first experiences.

Known for combining function with craveability, GORGIE's Rocket Pop Protein flavor delivers an energizing boost without sacrificing ingredient quality, taste, or aesthetic. Each can contains 150mg of green tea caffeine alongside functional wellness ingredients including Biotin, B Vitamins, and L-Theanine for smooth, sustained energy without the jitters or crash. GORGIE is also gluten-free, and free from artificial sweeteners.

"Rocket Pop Protein is everything we want summer to feel like nostalgic, fun, energetic, and a little unexpected," said Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Founder & CEO of GORGIE. "Our community is always looking for flavors that feel exciting and memorable, and we wanted to create something that taps into that sense of nostalgia while still delivering the clean, functional energy GORGIE is known for."

The launch comes as GORGIE continues to see significant growth across retail and digital channels, fueled by strong consumer demand, social discovery, and a mission to offer a more modern, transparent alternative within the energy category. With bold branding, highly engaged community support, and a flavor-driven approach, GORGIE continues to stand out among today's next-generation beverage brands.

Rocket Pop Protein will be available on GETGORGIE.com and at Target locations nationwide, where GORGIE is the #1 seller across the category, expanding the brand's rapidly growing retail footprint and continued momentum within the beverage aisle. Ahead of the official launch, GORGIE's "First Sips" community rollout gave loyal fans and members of Club G, GORGIE's community on their app, early access to the flavor, helping generate excitement and organic buzz across social platforms nationwide.

The launch will also be supported through influencer partnerships, experiential activations, and social campaigns designed to bring the flavor to life both online and offline throughout the summer season.

As GORGIE continues to scale, the brand remains committed to building a new kind of energy company, one rooted in community, culture, functionality, and flavors consumers genuinely love and feel connected to.

About GORGIE:

GORGIE is the fastest-growing modern energy brand in the United States, redefining the category with better-for-you ingredients, functional benefits, and a community-driven approach where energy meets wellness. Each can features 150mg of green tea caffeine alongside wellness-supporting ingredients including Biotin, B Vitamins, and L-Theanine, delivering smooth, sustained energy without the jitters or crash. GORGIE is vegan, gluten-free, and free from artificial sweeteners, including aspartame, sucralose, and erythritol. Built on the mission to create a more elevated alternative within the energy space, GORGIE blends taste, function, and culture in a way that resonates with today's modern wellness consumer. Built community-first, GORGIE has evolved beyond a beverage brand into Club G, the brand's members-only app experience offering exclusive access to product drops, events, rewards, and insider experiences for its highly engaged community. Founded by Michelle Cordeiro Grant in 2022, the brand launched its first line of sparkling energy drinks in 2023 and has quickly become one of the fastest-growing natural energy drink brands in the country. With retail sales up 600% year over year, GORGIE will be available in more than 15,000 stores nationwide before summer and is currently the #1 independent energy drink brand at Target. GORGIE is available direct-to-consumer on GETGORGIE.COM and Amazon, as well as in thousands of retail locations nationwide. For more information, please visit getgorgie.com and follow @getgorgie on Instagram and TikTok.

Press Contact:

Cheryl Crowley

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SOURCE GORGIE