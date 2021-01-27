Goric Names Laura Guscott President/CEO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goric Marketing Group, the importer and distributor of fine European playground equipment in North America, has named Laura Guscott its new President and CEO. Guscott assumes the role from retiring President Rick Henke, Goric's founder and an influential voice for progressive play ideas in the commercial playground industry for decades. Henke will continue as a design consultant with the company.

Laura Guscott Rick Henke

Guscott, who has managed the company's day-to-day operations since 2012, states "Goric's message has always been 'play is the answer,' meaning innovative, thoughtful play design can add immense value to the lives of children, adults, and families and create opportunities for communities to come together and bridge cultural gaps. This is more important today than ever." She concludes, "I intend to carry this message forward by implementing a variety of strategic initiatives to strengthen our brand and create joy among children everywhere."

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Goric Marketing Group, USA is known within the playground industry for the sleek, artistic appeal of its equipment and its focus on designing thoughtful, eye-catching play areas to engage children's imagination and interest. Goric ensures that all of the European products it imports meet US and Canadian safety and accessibility standards. Goric's products can be found in schools, private businesses, parks, museums, and public spaces throughout North America.

Laura Guscott, CEO

Goric Marketing Group, USA

