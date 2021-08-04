Gorilla Logic® to Acquire Modernist Studio

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorilla Logic , a world-class software development services provider backed by the private equity firm Sverica Capital Management, today announced that it has acquired Modernist Studio, a high-quality design and ideation boutique in Austin, Texas that helps clients envision and design valuable products and services. This partnership enables Gorilla Logic to support clients from the inception of an idea all the way through to the final stages of execution.

"Historically, clients come to us with their vision and we provide the know-how to build it. Modernist Studio joining Gorilla Logic gives us the ability to offer a much more complete set of product and software services—Ideate, Innovate, Design, Build, and Deliver. This span of services truly differentiates us in a growing market," says Gorilla Logic CEO, Daniel Berg.

Founded in 2002, Gorilla Logic is the first premier nearshore provider of custom software development services for mobile, web, and enterprise applications. The Gorillas, as they like to call themselves, deliver innovative, strategically sound solutions to solve clients' most complex challenges. With 700+ employees throughout Colombia, Costa Rica, and the United States, Gorilla Logic will partner with the team at Modernist Studio to offer a more holistic experience to their clients. This acquisition ensures that the designs created by Modernist Studio can be fully realized by skilled developers, and positions Gorilla Logic for continued growth and expansion. According to Berg, "Adding ideation and innovation to our build and deliver offerings will enable us to support more companies in their digital innovation. We'll have increased opportunities to get in on the ground floor of projects and design with development in mind. This synergy will create a more seamless client experience."

Gorilla Logic builds products for a variety of industries, including Media and Entertainment, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare, Travel and Leisure, Technology, Financial and Legal Services, Infotech and Industrial Goods. Their track record of delivering successful outcomes for clients will only be bolstered by the expanded capabilities of this partnership.

"By combining Modernist's strategic thinking and craft with the speed and capability of a world-class development team, our ability to help our clients realize change will be stronger than ever," Matthew Franks, CEO of Modernist Studio, says. Franks will join the Gorilla Logic Executive Team and continue running Modernist Studio with his co-founders, Jon Kolko and Chad Fisher.

Gorilla Logic provides nearshore Agile teams to Fortune 500 and SMB companies, bringing unparalleled expertise in the delivery of full-stack web, mobile, and enterprise applications. Our highly collaborative Agile Gorillas are uniquely qualified to implement complex software initiatives and are skilled at large Agile implementations as well—we're a Scaled Agile® Silver Partner. With offices in the United States, Costa Rica, and Colombia, Gorilla Logic helps clients gain competitive advantages to achieve results faster.

