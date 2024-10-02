Gorilla Mind Announces Attendance for Upcoming NACS Show as Fastest-Growing Energy Drinks Brand in Specialty Channel

Gen-Z Centric Functional Energy Drink Continues as Category Leader While Preparing for Broader Market Expansion

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorilla Mind, the highly popular fitness and performance energy drinks and supplement company, has announced its participation in the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) October 8-10 in Las Vegas, presenting at Booth C3868. The brand recently solidified its position as the number one selling energy drinks brand in the Specialty Channel, based on SPINS reported data for the category, period ending August 11, 2024.

Top-selling Gorilla Mind Energy Drinks, now featuring the newest flavor addition to the line, Bombsicle flavor.

In just one year, Gorilla Mind has demonstrated strong performance at leading retailers, including holding the number one selling position at The Vitamin Shoppe. Gorilla Mind Energy Drinks are consistently a top three brand at GNC stores and continue to demonstrate strong momentum in the category and are now poised to expand more broadly in the market.

"Our first 12 months in retail have demonstrated that Gorilla Mind Energy Drinks are resonating with consumers at a consistently high level, outpacing some of the most notable brands in the category," said Brian Cavanaugh, Chief Revenue Officer. "Driven by a strong social and digital presence, our premium, nootropics-infused offering has captivated the Gen Z audience and allowed our brand to reach new consumers, which is particularly important during a time when the category in the broader market has seen softer numbers over the last few months. Gorilla Mind is in a great position to help drive category growth and we could not be more excited to meet with prospective retail partners and distributors at NACS."

The performance energy drink features a delicious and refreshing taste profile and is packed with a synergistic combination of over 2000 mg of Nootropics, including an active ingredient profile consisting of:

1000 mg of N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine

400 mg of Alpha GPC 50%

200 mg of Caffeine

200 mg Uridine Monophosphate

100 mg of L-Theanine

15 mg of Saffron Extract

200 mcg of Huperzine-A

Plus 5 essential vitamins in their biologically active formats

Gorilla Mind Energy Drinks are available in a number of unique flavors, including Bombsicle, Arctic White, Orange Rush, Blackberry Lemonade, Tropic Storm, and more. For more information on Gorilla Mind, please visit GorillaMind.com to learn more.

About Gorilla Mind

Gorilla Mind is a highly popular and fast-growing fitness and performance supplement company endorsed by several leading content creators. Based in Boise, Idaho since 2018, the brand develops carefully formulated products with efficacious doses of high-quality ingredients to help customers seeking higher performance reach their goals. The brand offers a range of products in multiple categories and functional foods/drinks, including Gorilla Mode Pre-workout, Gorilla Mode Nitric Non-Stim Pre-workout, Gorilla Mode Base Pre-workout, Sigma Test Booster, Mode Premium Protein, Gorilla Bars, and Gorilla Mind Energy Drinks and Energy Shots. Its mission is to enable fitness-minded consumers to unlock their full potential through innovative and scientifically dosed performance and lifestyle products, empowering them with more energy, strength, confidence, and vitality - and ultimately elevating their physical and mental performance. For more information, visit gorillamind.com or connect with the brand on Instagram, X, TikTok, Facebook, or YouTube.

About NACS

Every year, the NACS Show brings together convenience and fuel retailing industry professionals for four days of learning, buying and selling, and networking, all designed to help participants grow their bottom line.

As convenience and fuel retailing's premier industry event, the NACS Show attracts more than 23,000 industry stakeholders from around the world. Buyers and sellers come together to conduct business and learn from one another — all in an environment rich with new ideas and partnerships. The NACS Show is the place to network and connect with convenience and fuel retailing industry peers and experts.

SOURCE Gorilla Mind