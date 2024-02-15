Gorilla Mind Announces New Retail Partnership with its Nationwide Launch at GNC Stores

Top-Performing Energy Drink Continues to Build Momentum by Further Expanding into the Largest Specialty Nutrition Retailer in the U.S.

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Gorilla Mind, the highly popular fitness and performance supplement company, has partnered with GNC, leaders in health and wellness, to further expand its fast-growing energy drinks by launching several top-selling flavors, as well as a brand-new flavor option, into more than 2,500 GNC stores nationwide.

Gorilla Mind Berry Burst Energy Drink is an all-new, GNC-exclusive flavor launch.

Since launching in retail stores last August, the nootropics-infused energy drinks from Gorilla Mind quickly became a top-selling product and is poised to build on that momentum by adding an exciting range of flavor options to GNC, including a new exclusive flavor launching this month.

The performance energy drink features a delicious and refreshing taste profile and is packed with a synergistic combination of over 2000 mg of Nootropics, including an active ingredient profile consisting of:

1000 mg of N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine

400 mg of Alpha GPC 50%

200 mg of Caffeine

200 mg Uridine Monophosphate

100 mg of L-Theanine

15 mg of Saffron Extract

200 mcg of Huperzine-A

Plus 5 essential vitamins

Gorilla Mind Energy Drinks, available in four unique flavors, will be sold at GNC both as single cans and in 12-count cases. The flavors include:

Berry Burst – Launching exclusively at GNC

Arctic White

Black Cherry Vanilla

Orange Rush

"It's exciting to see the popularity of our Gorilla Mind Energy Drinks steadily increase every month since we launched last year, and expanding our distribution with a top-tier partner like GNC is exciting for our brand," said Christopher Deoudes, co-founder of Gorilla Mind. "We had a number of requests from our fans wanting to have access to this product at GNC stores, and we could not be happier to bring our premium energy drinks to them on a national level."

Kevin Maloberti, Vice President of Merchandising at GNC, commented: "Gorilla Mind's unique and differentiated nootropics beverage makes for a great addition to our energy drinks and functional beverage product set. We're thrilled to add this innovative brand to our shelves. And, excitingly, this is just the beginning as we continue to meet our customer's needs with further collaboration on the way."

For more information on Gorilla Mind, please visit GorillaMind.com to learn more.

About Gorilla Mind

Gorilla Mind is a highly popular and fast-growing fitness and performance supplement company endorsed by several leading content creators. Based in Boise, Idaho since 2018, the brand develops carefully formulated products with efficacious doses of high-quality ingredients to help performance customers reach their goals. The brand offers a range of products in multiple categories and functional foods/drinks, including Gorilla Mode Preworkout, Gorilla Mode Nitric Non-Stim Preworkout, Sigma Test Booster, Mode Premium Protein, and Gorilla Mind Energy Drinks. Its mission is to enable fitness-minded consumers to unlock their full potential through innovative and scientifically dosed performance and lifestyle products, empowering them with more energy, strength, confidence, and vitality - and ultimately elevating their physical and mental performance. For more information, visit gorillamind.com or connect with the brand on Instagram, X, TikTok, Facebook, or YouTube.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

SOURCE Gorilla Mind