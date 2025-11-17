Gorilla redefines energy retail with launch of new category: Energy Margin Intelligence

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorilla, the award-winning energy data and decisioning platform, today, announced the launch of its new software category: Energy Margin Intelligence.

Europe's energy retailers are being squeezed harder than ever, caught between a sharp rise in demand, volatile wholesale markets, a rapidly-changing policy landscape and pressure to keep prices affordable, all while operating on the thinnest margins with limited visibility.

Energy Margin Intelligence was built by industry experts for energy retailers to meet this new reality. Gorilla's solution unifies pricing, forecasting, hedging, billing and finance - not by replacing every system but by connecting the ones that matter.

The result is a single, live view of margin truth that transforms how energy retailers operate in volatile markets, enabling energy retailers to see, steer, protect and grow margin across the business.

Gorilla CEO, Ruben Van den Bossche, explains: "Europe's energy system is under historic pressure. The policy landscape is forcing change as demand accelerates, driven by electrification, energy-security goals and the surge in AI-data-centre projects, all while generation and grid investment struggle to keep up."

"This tension is reshaping the entire value chain, as retailers are caught in the middle: asked to take on more risk and complexity than ever before, without the visibility to manage margin in real time."

"In a sector where one in three commercial deals is loss-making, we introduced Energy Margin Intelligence to enable energy retailers to navigate these challenges with efficiency and profitability."

With Energy Margin Intelligence, Gorilla enables energy retailers to:

As global energy markets continue to evolve, margin visibility and control have become mission-critical for energy retailers. Gorilla's new category empowers commercial and operations teams to make connected, confident decisions that drive profitable business transformation.

