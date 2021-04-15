Gorillas Going Wild for National Banana Day, with Banana Loca

BOSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Banana Day, Banana Loca, a new kitchen gadget that cores and fills bananas, is sponsoring a banana-themed event at Franklin Park Zoo's Tropical Forest. Banana Loca is donating a year's worth of bananas to baby Pablo and his gorilla family, as well as to the other banana-loving animals throughout the zoo.

Franklin Park Zoo, Saturday 4/17 from 9am-4pm

Enter to win "Zoodopt" (gorilla plush, behind-the-scenes tour and four daytime passes)

Giveaways include free Banana Loca products, coloring books and more (supplies limited)

Socially-distanced photo opportunity with mascot "Loca"

"The animals that reside at Franklin Park and Stone Zoos eat over a thousand pounds of bananas a year, so we're very thankful to Banana Loca for this very generous donation. Baby gorilla Pablo especially enjoys bananas as a novel treat," said Kevin Milhomme, Director of Corporate Partnerships with Zoo England.

Banana Loca will also be demoing their banana invention with special local guests. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Boston Blogger Moms, such as Alyssa Loring of Feathers & Stripes, Stephanie Herron Rice of A Little Too Loud, and Sarah Martin from South Shore Moms, to help us connect with Bostonians and grow our Banana Bunch," said Bechara Jaoudeh, co-inventor of Banana Loca.

Families and kids of all ages are invited to visit the Banana Loca activation on Saturday. The winner of the "Zoodopt" prize package will be announced on @MyBananaLoca on 4/21, National Banana Day! Advance online ticket purchase is required for a Zoo visit. To purchase tickets, visit FranklinParkZoo.org.

About Banana Loca®: Banana Loca is a new innovative kitchen gadget that straightens a banana, cores it while still in the peel, and allows you to fill it with a variety of tasty food pairings like yogurt, honey, jams & jellies, peanut butter and Nutella!

For years, best friends Bechara and Renee frequented invention trade shows and shared cool gadget finds. One fruitful day when Bechara was talking about eating Nutella and bananas as a child in Lebanon, Renee commented about how her 15 nieces and nephews love banana slices with peanut butter. And the idea of Banana Loca was born! Besides wanting to do it because there's nothing like it on the market, bananas are just inherently funny right?! Just saying the word seems to make people smile, so they decided to make Banana Loca a reality. The thought of Banana Loca helping families have fun in the kitchen while giving tummies something yummy is everything to them!

