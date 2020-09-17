Gorillaz To Present Song Machine Live On LIVENow

TEASER TRAILER Gorill.az/livetease

Coming on 12th and 13th December, LIVENow will host Gorillaz, broadcasting SONG MACHINE LIVE to audiences around the world. The biggest virtual band on the planet will bring their magnificent new Jamie Hewlett visuals to three thrilling live performances across three different time zones, blended together in a unique Gorillaz way.

Guitarist Noodle, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel and frontman 2D will be joined by Damon Albarn and the full Gorillaz live band, plus a choice selection of featured artists, for their first live performance since 2018, only on LIVENow.

LIVENow is home to the best live experiences bringing sports, concerts, workouts, stand-up comedy, inspirational speakers and more to screens around the world. Passionate about sharing events as they happen, LIVENow gives fans exclusive access to live-streams that can be enjoyed at home and with friends via group viewing option Watch Together.

Marc Watson, Director at LIVENow comments:

"We are really proud to work alongside Gorillaz to create something truly special for fans all around the world. SONG MACHINE LIVE will raise the bar on what to expect from live-streamed concerts. It demonstrates our commitment to creativity and innovation as we build LIVENow into the world's leading destination for live-streamed content."

Fans all around the world can purchase tickets for SONG MACHINE LIVE, starting at $15 in the US. For full ticket and viewing information, see WWW.GORILLAZLIVENOW.COM

Press Assets here.

About LIVENow:

LIVENow is a new distribution network and platform providing flexible PPV solutions for live sport, concerts, plays and conferences. LIVENow services fans with the best LIVE content through its own platform and a growing distribution network of digital publishers, social media channels and mobile companies. LIVENow provides easy access to the events viewers want to consume, on the platforms they want to consume them. Launched in late 2019 by Aser Ventures, LIVENow is committed to helping people enjoy the experience and emotion of live events in a new and exciting way.

SOURCE LIVENow