gorjana and Arizona State University Athletics Announce First-of-Its-Kind Partnership to Empower Women in Sport

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- gorjana , the California-based jewelry brand known for its effortless, elevated designs, is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) Sun Devil Athletics, reflecting the organizations' shared passion for celebrating, amplifying, and empowering women in sport.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration between gorjana and a Power 4 collegiate athletic department will benefit all female Sun Devil student-athletes, as well as the renowned Sun Devil Spirit Squad, through team sponsorships, brand ambassador programs, and expanded opportunities for visibility.

"As an ASU alum, this partnership means a lot to me. At gorjana, we've always been about celebrating and empowering women, and teaming up with Arizona State University Athletics lets us bring that to an amazing community of student-athletes. Supporting every female Sun Devil athlete and the Spirit Squad isn't just about creating opportunities, it's about helping to build an inspiring future for women in sports. For me, it's a full-circle moment to bring this vision to life on the same campus where Jason and I started our journey," said Gorjana Reidel, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of gorjana.

The announcement follows the recent launch of gorjana Sports Club , a collective of trailblazing female athletes championed by the brand. The new partnership with Sun Devil Athletics underscores gorjana's long-term commitment to investing in women in sport and expanding into collegiate sponsorships.

ASU leaders emphasized the unique impact of this collaboration. "ASU Athletics is honored to collaborate with gorjana in support of our 300+ female student-athletes, our Sun Devil Spirit Squad and the teams they represent. Our shared values in support of female athletes creates a unique opportunity that we are excited to launch." said Lisa Young, ASU Deputy Athletics Director.

With this multi-year agreement, gorjana and ASU Athletics aim to shine a spotlight on women's sports, create more equity and opportunity, and inspire the next generation of athletes to step into their power on and off the field.

