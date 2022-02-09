Gorji Celebrating 19th Anniversary and Best Steakhouse Designation by the Dallas Observer

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorji is observing its 19 years in business with a four-course steak dinner and wine pairing with Reddy Vineyards March 1, 2022. It is the second in a series by Chef Gorji, the back-to-back Texas Steak Cook-off champion honoring the 5-table restaurant being named the Best Steakhouse 2021 by the Dallas Observer.

"At the end of the day, it's the fire-kissed meat that is cooked to perfection that draws us in and keeps us going back to this five-table gem."—Dallas Observer 2021

Chef Gorji

Guests will enjoy four courses of midwest wet aged prime beef tenderloin, New Zealand venison tenderloin, grilled scallopini of veal and dessert paired with wines from acclaimed Reddy Vineyards.

Eric Sigmund, Reddy Vineyards' Chief Operating Officer and Certified Sommelier will be presenting. The evening's wines have just taken home top honors of 2022 at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest of US made wine in the country. They are 2019 Reserve Cabernet Franc (Best In Class), 2019 Reserve Viognier/Marsanne (Gold), 2020 Reserve Pinot Noir (Double Gold) and 2020 TX-LUSH Semi-Sweet White (Gold.) Seating is limited to 12 guests at socially distanced tables.

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

6:00 p.m.

$230.00

per person plus tax

(We Are a No-Tipping Restaurant)

Reservations & Pre-Payment Required

Gorji

5100 Belt Line Rd Ste 402

Dallas, TX 75254

GorjiRestaurant.com

Call for Reservations

972-503-7080

Restaurant Highlights:

Mediterranean Cuisine, Championship Steak, Sustainable Seafood

5 Tables

First and Only No-Tipping Fine Dining Restaurant in Dallas

Cannot Accommodate Young Children

No TVs

Each Table Is Seated Only Once Per Evening

22 Most Romantic Dallas Restaurants – Thrillist 2020, 2021, 2022

Gorji Is Still Cooking Just For You – D Magazine 2019

First Restaurant In Dallas to Eliminate Tipping – WFAA 2016

Gorji Gourmet Foods Includes Pomodoro, Puttanesca and Arrabiata Diavolo pasta sauces, Pomegranate Vinaigrette and Dipping Oil & Marinade. They have won a total of 38 awards in blind judging food competitions. They are available in DFW Whole Foods, Jimmy's Food Store, Gorji restaurant, gorjigourmet.com and amazon.com.

Zing! Cookbook features "New Mediterranean Cuisine" recipes and has won 5 domestic and international awards. It is available for purchase at Gorji restaurant and amazon.com.

SOURCE Gorji Restaurant