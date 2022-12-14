Gorji, One of 5 Restaurants Every Foodie Must Visit At Least Once

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Muscle and Health magazine named Gorji in their international selection of 5 Restaurants Every Foodie Must Visit at Least Once in the Fall 2022 issue. Across the world, the other four restaurants are Lu Ban, Liverpool, UK; Beefbar at Lou Pinet, Saint Tropez, France; Klein Jan at Tswalu Kalahari, South Africa; and Al Sud, Algarve, Portugal.

Chef Gorji

"Why do we love it? Probably the most intimate restaurant we've ever seen. Five tables, no tipping, and each table is seated only once per evening. If that doesn't make you feel special, then what will?" —Muscle and Health 2022

Gorji is a small, intimate five-table restaurant that features New Mediterranean Cuisine, with championship steak and sustainable seafood. The emphasis is on food, flavors and enjoying your dining evening. Cooked and prepped by Texas Steak Cook-Off champion chef Gorji, the meats are without antibiotics, hormones, or preservatives and the wild game is 100% grass-fed. In March 2023 the restaurant will celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Gorji Restaurant Highlights:

5 Tables

First and Only No-Tipping Fine Dining Restaurant in Dallas

Cannot Accommodate Young Children

No TVs

Each Table Is Seated Only Once Per Evening

Dallas' Best Steakhouse – Dallas Observer 2021

15 Most Romantic Dallas Restaurants – Thrillist 2020, 2021, 2022

First Restaurant in Dallas to Eliminate Tipping – WFAA 2016

• Zing! Cookbook, featuring Gorji's signature New Mediterranean Cuisine recipes and techniques, has won five domestic and international book awards.

• Gorji Gourmet Foods, a line of sauces Chef Gorji created and uses in the kitchen of Gorji restaurant, has won 39 awards to date in blind judging food competitions. The Pomodoro, Puttanesca, Arrabiata Diavolo, Pomegranate Vinaigrette and Dipping Oil & Marinade are sold in DFW Whole Foods, specialty grocery stores, at Gorji restaurant and online at Gorji Gourmet and Amazon.

Gorji Restaurant

5100 Belt Line Rd, Ste 402

Dallas, TX 75254

