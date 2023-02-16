Gorji Turns 20 This March!

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- March 1, 2023, Gorji restaurant will celebrate its 20th anniversary. During the month each table will receive a choice of a complimentary dessert or one of Gorji Gourmet's Pomegranate Vinaigrette, Dipping Oil & Marinade, Pomodoro or Arrabiata sauce in appreciation of dining with us on this occasion.

"It has been a fun and arduous 20 years, full of ups and downs—Canary Café Japanese By Day/ Mediterranean By Night, Canary by Gorji and finally Gorji. It has been good for us and as my guests tell me, for them as well."—Chef Gorji

Chef Gorji

In its latest iteration, Gorji is a small, intimate five-table restaurant that features New Mediterranean Cuisine, steak and sustainable seafood. The emphasis is on food, flavors and enjoying your dining. Cooked and prepped by Texas Steak Cook-Off champion chef Gorji, the meats are without antibiotics, hormones, or preservatives and the wild game is 100% grass-fed.

Timeline Highlights:

No TVs – March 2003

Cannot Accommodate Young Children – July 2010

No-Tipping – November 2016

Each Table Is Seated Only Once Per Evening – June 2021

5 Tables – June 2021

Only Prix Fixe Menu Available – January 27, 2022

5 Restaurants Every Foodie Has to Visit At Least Once - Muscle and Health 2022

15 Most Romantic Dallas Restaurants – Thrillist 2021, 2022

Dallas' Best Steakhouse – Dallas Observer 2021

First Dallas Restaurant to Eliminate Tipping - WFAA

Zing! Cookbook features Gorji's signature New Mediterranean Cuisine recipes and techniques. It has won five domestic and international book awards.

features Gorji's signature New Mediterranean Cuisine recipes and techniques. It has won five domestic and international book awards. Gorji Gourmet Foods, a line of sauces Chef Gorji created and uses in the kitchen of Gorji restaurant. They have won 39 awards to date in blind judging food competitions. The Pomodoro, Puttanesca, Arrabiata Diavolo, Pomegranate Vinaigrette and Dipping Oil & Marinade are sold in DFW Whole Foods, specialty grocery stores, at Gorji restaurant and online at Gorji Gourmet and Amazon.

5100 Belt Line Rd, Ste 402

Dallas, TX 75254

972-503-7080

