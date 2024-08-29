Gorman-Rupp Introduces the 6400 Series™ Standard and Vortex End Suction Pumps

Designed for Superior Performance and Cost Efficiency in Flooded Suction Applications

MANSFIELD, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorman-Rupp, a leading manufacturer of pumping equipment, is excited to announce the release of its new 6400 Series™ standard and vortex end suction pumps. This new product line offers robust performance and reliability, tailored for municipal, industrial, construction, and agricultural applications.

Gorman-Rupp Pumps 6400 Series pump

The 6400 Series includes standard end suction pumps in 2", 3", and 4" sizes, and vortex end suction pumps in 4" and 6" sizes. These pumps are designed to use the proven Super T Series rotating assemblies, complemented by a newly designed end suction casing. With the same footprint as the Super T Series®, the 6400 Series is an easy integration for customers already using Gorman-Rupp's popular Super T Series products. These pumps can also be equipped with the Eradicator® or Eradicator Plus™ solids management technologies for dealing with tough, stringy solids.

Why Choose the 6400 Series?

The 6400 Series was developed to offer a cost-effective alternative to the Super T Series for flooded suction applications. Utilizing the Super T Series rotating assembly, a trusted industry standard since the 1960s, these pumps promise high reliability and performance. The use of interchangeable parts means customers can reduce maintenance costs and inventory complexity by leveraging existing spare parts and assemblies.

Target Applications

The 6400 Series is ideal for a wide range of applications across the municipal, industrial, construction, and agricultural sectors. From managing wastewater to handling abrasive sludges in plants, these pumps deliver dependable and efficient performance.

About Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp has been a leader in the pump industry since 1933. Specializing in the design and manufacture of pumps and pumping systems for various industries, Gorman-Rupp is committed to delivering high-quality, durable products that meet the needs of customers worldwide.

