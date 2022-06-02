Gorman-Rupp Offers NEW Eradicator Plus™ Solids Reduction Technology for Super T Series® Pumps

MANSFIELD, Ohio, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorman-Rupp, pump manufacturer in Mansfield, Ohio, is now offering the NEW Eradicator Plus™ solids reduction technology for 3" (75 mm), 4" (100 mm), and 6" (150 mm) Super T Series® self-priming centrifugal trash pumps. The Eradicator Plus product was designed for the most extreme-duty applications in the Municipal, Industrial and Agricultural markets.

Eradicator Plus™ - solids reduction technology

For liquids containing trash bags, wipes, mop heads, hair, industrial by-products, and agricultural wastes, the Eradicator Plus is ideal when cutting and tearing of organic solids entering the pump is required. Based on the same principles of the Eradicator Solids Management System, Eradicator Plus models are the most aggressive in the Super T Series product lineup.

Eradicator Plus™ features include:

Easily removable lightweight inspection cover

Innovative back cover plate incorporating an obstruction-free flow path

Heavy-duty, G-R Hard Iron continuous vane impeller with thick back shroud to prevent

debris build-up Extra-thick G-R Hard Iron wearplate with notches, grooves, and oversized lacerating tooth to cut and shred organic solids

Upgraded stainless steel, load-bearing shaft

For new Super T Series pump installations, complete units are available in cast iron construction. Eradicator Plus upgrade kits are available for Super T Series pumps currently installed in the field. Based on the existing product model number, kits will include all components needed to make an easy onsite conversion.



For more information, visit www.grpumps.com or call the Advertising Department at (419) 755-1011.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company is a leading manufacturer of pumps and pumping systems for the municipal, water, wastewater, sewage, industrial, construction, and original equipment manufacturing markets. Established in 1933, Gorman-Rupp provides a quality, competitively priced product backed by superior customer service. The Gorman-Rupp Company is a pioneer in its field, boasting a history of innovation, continuous improvement, and excellence that sets the industry standard.

