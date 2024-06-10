Gorton's community is spreading kindness with 175 acts of joy

GLOUCESTER, Mass., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to break out the confetti–Gorton's Seafood is celebrating 175 years of spreading the goodness of the sea. To commemorate this significant milestone, the Massachusetts-based company has launched a nationwide campaign to spread something beyond seafood: joy. Cue Yellow, Out of the Blue!

Gorton's Seafood Marks 175th Anniversary with Nationwide Celebration: Yellow Out of the Blue

Experts suggest that yellow, the brand's iconic color, evokes feelings of warmth, happiness, and joy (Very Well Mind, 2023). With Yellow, Out of the Blue, Gorton's has rallied its employees and consumers alike to perform 175 acts of joy across the country–all connected with a yellow theme. These acts ranged from delivering yellow food items to a food pantry and donating yellow supplies to an animal shelter to planting vibrant yellow flowers. Each act was designed to brighten someone's day.

"As we mark our 175th anniversary, we're excited to partner with our community of employees and consumers to launch a unique initiative focused on spreading joy and positivity across the country," said Kurt Hogan, President and CEO of Gorton's. "This campaign is our way of saying 'thank you' to everyone who has been a part of our incredible story over the years."

The brand also enlisted a diverse group of influencers to participate in this uplifting endeavor of spreading goodness. From lifestyle content creators to teachers and even furry companions, each influencer has taken on a unique act of joy, sharing their experiences on social media to inspire others.

Gorton's continues to build on its 175-year history by upholding its commitment to spreading the goodness of the sea by providing quality seafood to consumers across the nation. Established in Gloucester, Massachusetts in 1849, Gorton's remains rooted in its seaside origins, employing over 400 individuals across corporate and plant staff.

"While innovation and the ability to evolve with consumer needs have been key drivers in building our brand, Gorton's ultimate success and longevity are truly a testament to the incredible people who have made up our team for the past 175 years," said Hogan. "Their dedication to delivering quality seafood to our consumers has been foundational to our journey."

Gorton's presence in American food culture is exemplified by its flagship products and iconic Fisherman, evoking nostalgic memories of childhood fish stick dinners. As consumer preferences evolve, Gorton's has embraced innovation, launching new products like Air Fried Fillets and Shrimp and engaging younger audiences through award-winning TikTok campaigns.

Join Gorton's Seafood as it celebrates 175 years of excellence and embarks on a journey to spread joy across the nation with Yellow, Out of the Blue!

ABOUT GORTON'S SEAFOOD

For the last 175 years, Gorton's Seafood's mission has been to help people everywhere enjoy the goodness of great seafood. Headquartered in Gloucester, Massachusetts, Gorton's is one of America's oldest continuously operating companies, and continues to be the innovative leader in the frozen seafood industry. Gorton's full line of frozen seafood products spans from its classic Crunchy Breaded Fish Sticks and Fillets, to Popcorn and Butterfly Shrimp, and innovative product lines such as Air Fried Fillets and Shrimp. Gorton's products are available in independent and chain grocery stores nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.gortons.com.

SOURCE Gorton’s Seafood