GORTON'S SEAFOOD UNVEILS INNOVATIVE AIR FRIED PRODUCTS

New Air Fried Fillets and Butterfly Shrimp deliver light, crispy texture with less fat

GLOUCESTER, Mass., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorton's Seafood , the nation's leading frozen prepared seafood producer, announced Wednesday the launch of two new products, Air Fried Fish Fillets and Air Fried Butterfly Shrimp. Now available nationwide, Gorton's Air Fried products combine the delicious fresh taste of seafood with a light, crispy breading that has 50% less fat.

Made with 100% whole, wild-caught Alaska Pollock fillets and air fried using hot air, not oil, for a light & crispy breading that won't weigh you down. Made with tender butterfly shrimp and a light & crispy breading that won't weigh you down, as it's air fried with hot air, not oil.

"The most exciting part about these new products is that they've already been air fried before they get to the consumer," said Gorton's Vice President of Marketing Jake Holbrook. "You don't need to own an air fryer to enjoy all of the benefits of light, super crispy breaded seafood, and increasing accessibility to this type of product is very important to us. Over the last few years, the interest in air fried food has skyrocketed, so we wanted to develop products that deliver the taste and crunch that today's consumers are craving while maintaining the quality that people expect from our brand."

Made with lightly seasoned Panko breadcrumbs and 100% whole, wild-caught Alaska Pollock fillets or tender butterfly shrimp, the products are fried with hot air—not oil—through Gorton's proprietary process. The Air Fried Fillets are available in a 15.2-oz bag for a suggested retail price of $8.99, while the Air Fried Butterfly Shrimp comes in a 9-oz bag for a suggested retail price of $8.99.

While an air fryer is not required to enjoy these new products, consumers can still use one to prepare their meal. The product packaging features both oven and air fryer instructions, giving the consumer the option to choose whichever cooking method they prefer.

With light, crispy breading and a fresh taste, the new Air Fried products are the perfect protein to incorporate into a wide variety of recipes—from crowd-pleasing appetizers to satisfying meals for the whole family. Whether it's simply dipping the fillets or shrimp into your favorite condiment or adding them to sandwiches, salads, and tacos, these new Air Fried products offer all the best aspects of breaded seafood without feeling weighed down. For recipes featuring the new products, click here .

ABOUT GORTON'S SEAFOOD

Since 1849, Gorton's mission has been to help people everywhere enjoy the goodness of great seafood. Headquartered in Gloucester, Massachusetts, Gorton's is one of America's oldest continuously operating companies, and continues to be the innovative leader in the seafood industry. Gorton's full line of frozen seafood products spans from Breaded and Battered Fish Sticks and Shrimp, to Grilled Fish, and innovative product lines such as Simply Bake and the new Golden Crusted Fish Fillets. Gorton's products are available in independent and chain grocery stores nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.gortons.com .

SOURCE Gorton’s Seafood