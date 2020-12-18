Go•SafeMate™ Into The New Year With The Essential KnobMate™ And SafeSpaceMate™ Award-Winning Accessories

"I wanted a solution to help my employees feel safe, so I created the KnobMate and SafeSpaceMate to address their concerns with returning to the office. These attractive accessories help eliminate contact with germs and decrease the fear of viral contamination. As a small business owner, anything we can do to help people resume a healthy lifestyle will also help to stimulate the economy, and the country's overall well-being," said Go•SafeMate founder, Julia Brufke Wenger.

These pocket-size accessories with their cutting-edge design serve as a barrier between your hands and everyday surfaces. The KnobMate is a vital companion with a rubber grip to open doorknobs intuitively, a bumper for pushing buttons on keypads, and a hook to maneuver levers and handles at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery markets, to name a few. The SafeSpaceMate is a collapsible six-foot spacer that accurately distances when sitting, standing, or walking with others.

These initial items from Go•SafeMate help to ensure a safe return to everyday life. Use at hotels and when travelling, in public transportation and restrooms, around town at restaurants, retailers, and entertainment venues, in offices, at school, and at medical facilities and assisted living communities. The HandMate, an innovative device for twisting, turning, and holding almost anything from restaurant menus, salt and pepper shakers, and many other everyday items, is the next accessory to be unveiled in 2021.

To learn more Julia's award-winning accessories, please visit www.gosafemate.com or call 484-302-8147. The KnobMate at $14.95 and the SpaceMate at $24.95 will also be available on Amazon in 2021. Follow Go-SafeMate on Instagram and Facebook and share your photos with hashtag #GoSafeMate.

