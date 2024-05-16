GoSaga Secures Lead Investor To Fund The Next Stage of Growth

Wellness holding company eyes accelerated growth

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoSaga, a leading curator of 12 unique franchised wellness, beauty, and fitness brands, has secured a lead investor for its $5 million Series A funding round to fuel the upcoming years of studio growth. With the new funding, the company aims to expand its studio footprint to 15 by the end of 2024.

"This is an important milestone on our GoSaga timeline," said Geoff Schneider, CEO & Co-Founder of GoSaga. "This funding leadership paves the way for our aggressive goals and our desire to introduce our family of brands to new markets, starting with the tri-state area."

Founded in 2021, GoSaga's brand family includes:

Wellness - GoSaga owns LYMBR, the leading personalized stretching brand, with 5 corporate locations from New York to Boston . LYMBR just launched its franchise opportunity

to . LYMBR just launched its Beauty - GoSaga is the franchise area developer for VIO MedSpa in Connecticut

Fitness - GoSaga is the franchise area developer for FitLab brands across 12 states

Working with leading retail real estate advisory firm SABRE (Starbucks, SolidCore, etc.) as well as Heitler Houstoun Architects (DryBar, Squeeze, etc.) GoSaga's scheduled upcoming studio openings include LYMBR - Chestnut Hill, opening summer of 2024, and VIO MedSpa - West Hartford, opening summer of 2024, and have several other locations under negotiation . The diversified GoSaga portfolio has been crafted intentionally to engage with consumers at every stage of their wellness journey.

This funding round, led by CAVA Capital and a prominent family office out of California, will remain open through July 2024. Interested investors can contact [email protected] to participate in this round.

About GoSaga, Inc.

GoSaga, Inc. specializes in elevating high-growth brands in the wellness and beauty industry through a centralized operating platform. The company boasts over 120 years of combined leadership experience and operates across three verticals—beauty, wellness, and fitness. With a presence in 12 states and 12 brands under its belt, GoSaga's diversified portfolio engages consumers at every stage of their wellness journey. To learn more about GoSaga visit the website here .

