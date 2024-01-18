GoSecure Appoints Eric Rochette to Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - GoSecure, a leading provider of managed detection and response solutions along with expert professional services, proudly announces the promotion of Eric Rochette to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Rochette's appointment marks a milestone in his over 15 years of distinguished service in the field of information security and is set to lead GoSecure into an era of unmatched innovation and excellence.

Eric Rochette, currently serving as the company's CTO, has amassed a wealth of experience over the years. Most notably, he has steered GoSecure's professional services division, which encompasses an array of offerings in advisory services, penetration testing, and operational services. With a profound background in information security risk assessments, cybersecurity evaluation, and security architecture, Eric's expertise in service delivery has been instrumental in structuring, organizing, and enhancing the organization's offerings, ensuring the delivery of high-value services to clients. His dedication to elevating the cybersecurity landscape extends beyond GoSecure as he has also lent his insights as a trusted security advisor to numerous boards seeking strategic guidance in the realm of cybersecurity.

Rochette's foray into the world of information security commenced as a security analyst. In this role, he sharpened his abilities by implementing an array of security solutions for both private and public sector entities. Before assuming leadership of GoSecure's professional services division, Rochette previously headed the company's Advisory team. In that capacity, he supervised a diverse range of assessments, audits, and security architecture design projects, cementing his stature as a forward-thinking leader in the industry. Following this, he took on the challenge of adding managed services to his responsibilities. His commitment to excellence and innovation has been a driving force throughout his career.

"Eric brings with him an impressive track record, a profound grasp of the cybersecurity landscape, and a strategic mindset that is in line with GoSecure's objectives," expressed Neal Creighton, CEO of GoSecure. "His addition to our leadership team is a testament to our unwavering dedication to serving our customers and stakeholders with utmost excellence."

In the age of artificial intelligence and other groundbreaking technologies, Eric Rochette's appointment represents a significant opportunity for GoSecure to harness the full potential of these innovations. His visionary approach and deep understanding of emerging technologies will be instrumental in driving forward cybersecurity solutions that are at the forefront of industry advancements. Eric will play a pivotal role in leading GoSecure's efforts to develop and implement cybersecurity strategies that enhance our customers' defenses against evolving cyber threats.

About GoSecure: 
GoSecure is a recognized cybersecurity leader, delivering innovative Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solutions and expert professional services. GoSecure Titan® managed security solutions deliver multi-vector protection to counter modern cyber threats through a complete suite of offerings that extend the capabilities of our customers' in-house teams. GoSecure Titan MXDR offers a best-in-class mean-time-to-respond, with comprehensive coverage across customers' networks, endpoints, and inboxes. For over 10 years, GoSecure has been helping customers better understand their security gaps, improve organizational risk, and enhance security posture through advisory services provided by one of the most trusted and skilled teams in the industry.

