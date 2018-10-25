GoShare On-Demand Delivery & Moving App Launches in San Francisco

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On-demand delivery and moving app GoShare has expanded their service coverage to include the San Francisco Bay Area.

GoShare's proprietary technology connects truck and van owners with businesses and people who require local moving and delivery assistance. Customers can request one or two delivery professionals in advance or as quickly as 30 minutes from time of order. Vehicle options include: pickup trucks, cargo vans and box trucks. All delivery professionals are licensed, fully insured and background checked. Delivery professionals will transport items and assist with the loading and unloading.

To support the launch of this market, GoShare plans to hire hundreds of truck and van owners throughout the bay area over the next few months.

"Our delivery professionals love having the flexibility to control their own schedule and bring home an hourly wage that is ten times higher than national minimum wage," said Shaun Savage, CEO of GoShare. "Consumers and businesses love knowing that when they use GoShare they are supporting and hiring friends and neighbors from their local community."

As consumers demand faster delivery for their products, enterprises must adapt their operations and logistics. GoShare represents a new entry into the gig-economy with their social hauling app. By connecting drivers and customers in real time, GoShare provides quick, efficient and affordable last-mile delivery.

"In the age of Amazon Prime, it's not good enough to send a delivery team out in five days, or two weeks to deliver a locally purchased piece of furniture, mattress, or big screen TV," remarked Savage, "And, consumers definitely don't want to have to take a day off of work to wait for a delivery truck with a drop off window that is several hours long. Consumers expect to have their items delivered same day."

GoShare fills this gap for local businesses, allowing for same-day deliveries that make these organizations competitive with major online retailers. GoShare is also ideal in helping with micro-moves, including apartment moves, taking items to storage facilities, or even hauling trash to the dump. As the company's tagline states, they truly are, "Your Friend with a Truck.™"

About GoShare:

GoShare's proprietary smartphone and web apps connects local businesses and consumers with truck and van owners in real time, facilitating on-demand, social hauling. GoShare supports local businesses and economies by providing a strong hourly wage and flexible hours to drivers, while also providing local businesses with same-day, last mile delivery support, allowing them to be more competitive with national online retailers. www.goshare.co

