Goshen Medical Center Provides Notice of Data Incident

FAISON, N.C., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goshen Medical Center ("GMC") announces a data incident that impacted some protected health information.

On March 4, 2025, GMC detected suspicious activity within its network. GMC promptly initiated an investigation of the matter and engaged cybersecurity specialists to assist with the incident response. As a result, GMC determined that certain files may have been accessed or acquired without authorization on February 15, 2025. GMC then undertook a comprehensive review of the affected data and, on or about September 12, 2025, learned that personal health information was involved. Please note, GMC has no evidence of the misuse, or attempted misuse, of any potentially impacted information.

In response to this incident, GMC implemented additional security measures to further minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. GMC also notified law enforcement and is reviewing its policies and procedures related to data protection. GMC has no reason to believe any information has been or will be misused as a result of this incident. You may write to GMC at 444 S. SW Center Street, Faison, NC 28341.

Individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing credit reports/account statements and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Individuals may also place a fraud alert or credit freeze by contacting the credit reporting agencies: TransUnion 1-800-680-7289, P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016, transunion.com; Experian 1-888-397-3742, P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013, experian.com; Equifax 1-888-298-0045, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348, equifax.com. Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and steps to protect their personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"), or their state Attorney General. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

SOURCE Goshen Medical Center