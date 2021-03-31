GoShip.com Partners with TaskRabbit to Combine Shipping and Service Networks

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoShip, a digital freight shipping platform, has partnered with TaskRabbit, the global network that connects people who need help with "Taskers" to handle tasks such as packing, moving, and more.

The two leaders in the service industry have partnered to provide a smarter and more accessible all-in-one shipping solution. Customers can now go online and within a few keystrokes, have movers, packers, and a freight truck show up at their doors.

"After listening to feedback from our users, we found that a partnership with TaskRabbit would be a valuable tool to enhance our customers' experience and save them valuable time," said GoShip CEO Zane Salim. "The addition of TaskRabbit's services will give our small business shippers the extra help they need at the click of a button, giving them more time to focus on other aspects of managing their business."

Packaging shipments requires expertise, time, and ample manpower to coordinate the moving and loading trucks and assembly after delivery. TaskRabbit will complement GoShip's freight services by providing a reliable, high-quality approach to pre-loading and post-loading activities, which include packing, moving, loading trucks, and even assembly.

GoShip.com is a digital shipping platform that allows shippers of all sizes to electronically book full-truckload (FTL) and less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments at the press of a button, while enjoying highly competitive rates unavailable to most non-Fortune 500 shippers.

Leveraging GoShip's vast carrier network in tandem with TaskRabbit's many skilled Taskers from across the country, this partnership will provide access to quality moving services for those seeking convenience in their daily lives. For more information or to book a shipment, visit www.GoShip.com. To download the GoShip.com app, visit the Apple Store or Google Play on your Apple or Android device.

About GoShip.com

Founded in 2017, GoShip.com is an innovative digital freight shipping platform. GoShip.com has partnered with thousands of pre-qualified trucking companies to ensure customers are getting the best rate. With countless transportation companies in the market, GoShip.com differentiated itself with the lowest truckload and LTL shipping rates compared to other major competitors. Users can get a free, no-obligation quote and book their shipment with ease.

About TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit is the global network that connects people who need help with household tasks such as furniture assembly and minor home repairs, to skilled, reliable Taskers from their local communities. Acquired by Ingka Group (IKEA Retail) in 2017, TaskRabbit operates across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Italy, and is headquartered in San Francisco.

