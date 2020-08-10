GoSite Closes $16M Series A Investment Round, Adds Key Hires To Fuel Growth

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoSite, the platform helping small businesses transition their operations online, is excited to announce it has closed its $16 million Series A fundraising round. The capital investment comes from a diverse group of investors and entrepreneurs who believe GoSite holds a unique position to provide small businesses with the technology needed to manage their business online.

GoSite provides a platform for small businesses that traditionally operate offline, such as landscapers, hair salons and auto repair shops. With GoSite's platform, these businesses can engage with customers more effectively online not just in the digital era, but in this unprecedented time when small businesses are being asked to close their physical doors.

Customer Acquisition Momentum

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many small businesses to make difficult decisions, including whether to keep their doors open and how to safely serve their communities. Many have adopted GoSite to stay open for business online. The company has seen a 70 percent increase in new merchants joining the platform since March, proving that businesses are turning to GoSite to support them so they can continue to provide their services and keep virtual doors open for their customers.

"Small businesses are facing difficult challenges right now and nothing is more important than making sure we are doing everything possible to help them," said Alex Goode, CEO. "We want to enable businesses to continue to operate and grow online, so we create technology to make that as easy and effective as possible".

Capital Raise

The $16 million Series A round was led by San Diego's Longley Capital, and included substantial participation from Stage 2 Capital, Ankona Capital, Serra Ventures and SaaS Ventures, as well as a strong network of current and former technology entrepreneurs. GoSite is using the capital to expand its national footprint and hire talent, as well as further develop innovative products and services for small businesses.

Key New Hire, Expanding Team

An accomplished executive, Frank Auger has assumed the role of Chief Customer Officer at GoSite. He joins GoSite after a decade-long tenure at Hubspot where he ran customer success and services functions, and most recently served as Chief Information Officer. Joining GoSite at a significant moment in the company's growth, Auger brings specialized leadership to guide customer experience and expansion of the company's global footprint.

This summer, GoSite was named to Inc. Magazine's 2020 Best Places to Work list, recognized for vibrant company culture, deep employee engagement and stellar benefits – the only San Diego business in its category to make the list.

Earlier this year, GoSite broke into Comparably's coveted national rankings for both best company culture and best CEO:

GoSite – Top 50 Ranked Small/Mid-Size Companies for Best Company Culture.

Alex Goode , CEO, GoSite – Top 50 Best CEOs in Small and Midsize Companies

GoSite builds creative hiring pathways to leverage local talent and support job growth in San Diego and the communities served by its customers.



Key hiring and community growth accomplishments:

Created more than 200 new jobs in 18 months at GoSite's San Diego headquarters

headquarters Powered over 6,000 small businesses on the platform with customers in every state

Sourced, developed and retained tech talent through groundbreaking creative hiring pathways, leveraging regional academic institutions

Industry-leading approach to customer service and product development is staffed to meet the evolving needs of small businesses nationwide

For more information about careers at GoSite, visit gosite.com/careers

About GoSite

GoSite is a robust digital platform for the 12 million small businesses providing local services in the U.S. The platform helps these businesses make the transition from offline to online by giving them everything they need to connect with customers in the digital era. The all-in-one, cloud-based platform and mobile app transforms the way they run their business by making it easier for their customers to attract and transact with their business online. Learn more at www.gosite.com.

