GoSite Now Offering Shutterstock Content In Platform

"It's essential now more than ever for small businesses to have a way to engage with and serve their customers online," said GoSite CEO Alex Goode. "Making our customers stand out online is an important objective for our team, so we're excited to partner with Shutterstock to make high quality images available to our customers, directly within our platform."

Shutterstock provides quality images, expansive thematic collections and streamlined technical integration capabilities that will integrate into GoSite's Sites® product. The professional, high-quality images offered will elevate the websites and brands of GoSite's active merchants.

With 50 percent of the nation's small businesses without a website and the digital ability to connect with customers in the COVID era, the seamless integration of Shutterstock within the GoSite platform will help expedite the launch timeline of new and improved websites and help owners keep their businesses going.

"As many small, locally-owned businesses pivot online, websites have become the new storefront," said Larry Xu, vice president of engineering at GoSite. "Not only did integrating Shutterstock's API offer a seamless technology experience, but it also provides our customers with curated, high-quality images that help them showcase their products and services."

The Shutterstock integration is available to both new and existing GoSite customers here.

About GoSite

GoSite is an all-in-one digital platform for the 12 million small businesses providing local services in the U.S. The platform helps these businesses transition online by giving them everything they need to connect with customers in the digital era. The cloud-based platform and mobile app transforms the way they run their business by making it easier for their customers to find, interact, and transact with their business online. Learn more at www.gosite.com.

