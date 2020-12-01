GoSite Raises $40M Series B To Bring Small Businesses Online

"GoSite puts the power back in the hands of small business owners," said Alex Goode, GoSite CEO. Tweet this

The investment comes from Left Lane Capital, an emerging New York-based growth fund started by an ex-Insight Partners team. Left Lane invests in high-growth internet companies globally.

"Small business owners have to do five things at once," said Vinny Pujji, partner at Left Lane and San Diego native. "Alex and his team have built a powerful, broad solution that manages to be simple enough for a one-person operation. We're thrilled to support GoSite on their mission to make traditionally offline small businesses successful in the digital age."

Longley Capital, Cove Fund, Stage 2, Ankona Capital and Serra Ventures also participated in this round.

Momentum Fuels Expanded Offerings, Customer Growth

Small businesses face many unique challenges, exacerbated as the world continues to experience impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In an age when most business is conducted online, GoSite has helped thousands of merchants stay open and continue to be found, booked and paid by their customers. So far in 2020, GoSite has doubled its customer base, reaching thousands of small businesses that have turned to the platform to bring their business online and manage it on the go. GoSite's offering for small businesses is expansive, as partnerships with platforms such as Shutterstock have increased reach and positioned the startup for exponential growth.

The Series B funding will allow GoSite to expand its product offerings to help more businesses as they adapt during COVID-19, as well as scale operations to continue to offer a world-class customer experience. Businesses now have expanded free trial access to premium products, such as GoSite's suite of Payments tools, that make it easier for merchants to accept credit cards, receive digital payments, create invoices and more. GoSite's platform enables safe, contactless payments, overcoming a significant hurdle millions of business owners currently face.

Capital Raise

The $40 million Series B investment will fuel GoSite's continued expansion and development of innovative products for small businesses as well as hire exceptional talent. This round follows shortly on the heels of a Series A round earlier this year, bringing the San Diego-based startup to a total $56 million investment in 2020, an exciting infusion of resources dedicated to helping small businesses grow.

About GoSite

GoSite is a robust digital platform for the 12 million small businesses providing local services in the U.S. The platform helps these businesses make the transition from offline to online by giving them everything they need to connect with customers in the digital era. The all-in-one, cloud-based platform and mobile app transforms the way they run their business by making it easier for their customers to attract and transact with their business online. Learn more at gosite.com .

About Left Lane Capital

Left Lane Capital is a New York-based venture capital and growth equity firm, investing in high-growth internet and technology companies that build lasting relationships with customers. The firm invests in Series A-C companies and aims to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs creating category-defining businesses. Learn more at leftlanecap.com .

SOURCE GoSite

Related Links

gosite.com

