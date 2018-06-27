Gospel Music Stars Bishop Hezekiah Walker And Kierra Sheard To Perform At dfree® Homecoming Conference In Somerset, NJ On Friday, October 26th

On Friday, October 26th, the tone will be set with a dynamic Gospel concert featuring Grammy winner Bishop Hezekiah Walker and Gospel music darling Kierra Sheard. Reverend DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. says of the concert "we don't believe we can accomplish anything without worship. Worship is a spiritual requirement and it is the foundation of everything that we do."

Kierra Sheard is the powerhouse Detroit-bred vocalist and heir apparent to the Clark Sisters dynasty that includes her mother, Karen Clark Sheard. Kierra gained notoriety with her 2004 debut album I Owe You and since then has released four albums including the Grammy nominated This Is Me. Sheard is beloved for her captivating energy, soaring vocals and youthful yet authentic approach to Gospel music.

Two-time Grammy winner and Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee Bishop Hezekiah Walker has 15 albums to his credit. Walker, pastor of Love Fellowship Church in Brooklyn, has infused an urban flavor into choir music over his 30 year career, and his Love Fellowship Crusade Choir is world renowned for its vocal prowess, high energy and infectious praise.

Both artists are also successful businesspeople whose lives embrace the tenets of the dfree® philosophy.

dfree® has the key to helping the African American community live well, complete with fulfillment, flexibility and fun. dfree® programming, events, online tools, content, and curriculum has helped more than 30,000 people transform their lives by the significant reduction and even elimination of burdensome debt, which frees up money to build wealth and leave a legacy for the next generation.

The dfree® Homecoming Conference will emphasize financial empowerment through expert advice, workshops and panel discussions on topics including: Money in Black America, Living Your Purpose to Achieve Financial Prosperity, and Perfect Credit. Reverend Soaries, a pioneer in community development, will hold a community economic development seminar on Thursday.

Panels, speakers and more will be announced soon. Registration information can be found at https://mydfree.org/event/dfree-homecoming-conference-2018/.

The dfree® Homecoming Conference will be held at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset Street in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information visit www.mydfree.org.

About dfree®:

Founded in 2005, the dfree® financial freedom movement is a transformational, lifestyle movement that promotes financial freedom through values-based principles and practical approaches to financial management. dfree® addresses the cultural, psychological and spiritual influences on financial wellness. In the tradition of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., dfree® also is a movement to help achieve economic justice in America. Rev. Dr. King once said, "We must never let it be said that we spend more for the evanescent and ephemeral than for the eternal values of freedom and justice." dfree® emphasizes controlling money matters so that individuals have the freedom to focus on more purposeful pursuits.

dfree® was featured by CNN in a 90-­minute documentary, Almighty Debt, an installment of the Black in America series, hosted by Soledad O'Brien. The dfree® strategy is being used by hundreds of churches, organizations and individuals worldwide.

About Soaries:

dfree® Founder Rev. Dr. DeForest B. "Buster" Soaries, Jr. is known as an active agent for change and is a widely-requested speaker. He is the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset, New Jersey and former New Jersey Secretary of State. His pastoral ministry focuses on spiritual growth, educational excellence, economic empowerment and faith-based community development. Soaries, author of Say Yes to No Debt: 12 Steps to Financial Freedom, has issued a Billion Dollar Challenge as a national initiative and free resource to help individuals and families collectively pay down $1 billion in consumer debt.

