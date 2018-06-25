Gospel Singer/Songwriter Lynn Morgan's New Album Focuses on the Future of our Children

GLADWIN, Mich., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gospel singer/songwriter Lynn Morgan releases his 9th full length album, "For My Children's Sake". For those asking the question, "What's happening to our world?," Morgan answers that question with lyrics and music that touches the heart.

Gospel Singer/Songwriter Lynn Morgan “For My Children’s Sake” by Gospel Singer/Songwriter Lynn Morgan

"For My Children's Sake" is a 14 song set that features original music written and arranged by Morgan. The title cut, "For My Children's Sake," was conceived from a dream about the tumultuous state our world is in and begs the question, "What will it be like in a hundred years?" "This Old House", a song that reflects on memories of a "well lived in" home, now abandoned, revisited many years later, beautifully illustrates how memories good or bad mold our future. Out of the three songs covered by Morgan on this album, "Looking For Suzanne," written by award winning songwriter Tricia Walker, says so much about our "hurry up" modern day culture. Words from the chorus speak volumes:

"When there are pieces of our lives left unattended / Then the scars of broken hearts / Go unmended"

So, what about our world? Morgan's beautifully written song, "How Beautiful The Earth" says, "It was the chosen place for Jesus' birth." Arranged with minimal instrumentation, Morgan's voice is featured on this soulful song. In contrast, he covers "When Love Starts Talking," a hit country rocker made famous by Wynonna Judd.

From the opening number "There is A Journey" to the last song "Somewhere Over The Rainbow," you will be moved by the diversity of Lynn Morgan's voice, songwriting and musicianship. Sharing licks on "For My Children's Sake" are some of Michigan's finest musicians.

Performing, writing, and touring for over 35 years, Lynn Morgan says that sharing his gifts is his way to bring glory to God. He says, "A song well written and well sung can stir the hearts of many." He does both with great enthusiasm. John Darnall, well-known Nashville music producer and extraordinary musician, says, "Lynn Morgan has one of those unique signature voices that communicates so well. Hear him on his new album, 'For My Children's Sake'."

Gifted with extraordinary creative gifts, Lynn Morgan the singer/songwriter is also an accomplished international visual artist with many awards to his credit.

Contact:

Lynn Morgan

Lynn Morgan Studios

989-513-0561

197259@email4pr.com

www.lynnmorganstudios.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gospel-singersongwriter-lynn-morgans-new-album-focuses-on-the-future-of-our-children-300671159.html

SOURCE Lynn Morgan Studios

Related Links

http://www.lynnmorganstudios.com

