GoSpotCheck by FORM Announces Attendance at NRF 2024 with All-New AI for Planogram Compliance

News provided by

GoSpotCheck

18 Dec, 2023, 10:06 ET

QUINCY, Mass., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoSpotCheck, the top-rated retail execution platform powered by AI, recently announced groundbreaking enhancements to its image recognition technology: automated planogram compliance detection through computer vision. The award-winning innovator plans to introduce the new capability at the National Retail Federation's (NRF) Big Show in January with exclusive demo opportunities for attendees.

Continue Reading
GoSpotCheck by FORM announces the addition of automated planogram compliance detection to its industry-leading AI app for Retail and CPG.
GoSpotCheck by FORM announces the addition of automated planogram compliance detection to its industry-leading AI app for Retail and CPG.

Earlier this year, GoSpotCheck added advancements to its image recognition app with full support of all on-premise display types in addition to off-premise displays. With the addition of planogram compliance, GoSpotCheck's mobile app can now automatically detect products and prices on more scene types than ever before—including retail shelves, coolers, off-shelf displays, menus, back bars, beer taps, and fountain taps—to deliver ultimate market visibility to its customers in Retail and CPG.

According to the National Association for Retail Marketing, planogram compliance typically falls below 50% for top grocers, and 44% of retailers struggle to reset planograms efficiently using traditional methods. Accurately executed planograms help retailers, CPG brands, and brokers confirm product placement, fulfillment, and pricing, and contribute significantly to revenue growth and effective supply chain management. GoSpotCheck's latest technology will allow retail teams to capture a photo of a shelf using their mobile device, and receive real-time confirmation of compliance with custom scoring of the planogram—all powered by AI. The tech leader is also working to integrate Augmented Reality into the app, which will allow for lower processing time and instant compliance visualizations.

"The addition of planogram compliance to our platform capabilities will help us complete our vision of becoming the world's first Digital Assistant for the Frontline," says Ali Moosani, FORM CEO. "Adding this feature to our existing ecosystem of task management, photo reporting, business intelligence, and workflows will be truly game-changing for our customers, and we're looking forward to unveiling it at NRF in January."

GoSpotCheck by FORM's image recognition app has been proven to cut survey times by 75% and grow sales by 10% for brands like PepsiCo and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, and has received numerous awards on G2 for Best Usability, Best Support, and Best Estimated ROI. Meet with GoSpotCheck at NRF by visiting Booth 2200 in the Foodservice Innovation Zone, or book a meeting here.

About FORM

FORM powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM's digital assistant for teams guides daily tasks, boosts communication, and provides leaders with real-time intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions. FORM activates and connects teams in the field--with leaders, missions, and each other--so they can deliver success in the enterprise. FORM solutions have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies and customers around the world and have received numerous accolades from G2, Capterra, Forbes, and Forrester. To learn more, visit www.FORM.com.

SOURCE GoSpotCheck

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.