GoSpotCheck Expands Suntory Global Spirits Partnership with Image Recognition AI

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoSpotCheck, the leading provider of image recognition AI software for on- and off-premise execution, today announced the expansion of the company's partnership with Suntory Global Spirits, a world leader in premium spirits with brands like Jim Beam, Maker's Mark and Hibiki.

As Suntory Global Spirits works to become the World's Most Admired Premium Spirits Company, GoSpotCheck's Image Recognition AI supports the company's focus on being closer to consumer trends and 'where things happen' -- what Suntory calls the "Gemba." Gemba embraces the practice of going directly to the source to gain insights and drive continuous improvement. In addition to the company's U.S. sales team gathering data and leveraging machine learning for execution, employees will use GoSpotCheck's Image Recognition AI to collect deeper consumer insights to inform the commercial team's execution, ensuring proper representation of the company's premium brands in on- and off-premise locations.

GoSpotCheck's mobile AI technology allows users to instantly collect SKU-level data in all sales environments. By observing execution firsthand rather than relying on reports, and globally equipping reps with cutting-edge technology to identify and resolve issues on-site, users enhance their understanding of consumer behavior and preferences at the point of purchase and consumption.

"We are focused on employing the latest tools and technologies to advance the digital transformation of our business," said Hernan Tabah, Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Suntory Global Spirits. "This requires having deep consumer insights to inform our commercial execution to help us deliver incredible experiences to consumers through our iconic premium brands."

One key aspect of the partnership expansion is employee engagement and gamification. By gamifying tasks within GoSpotCheck, Suntory Global Spirits aims to inject excitement into team activities and foster a culture of collaboration and learning. By incorporating game mechanics, the company expects increased employee engagement and enthusiasm in data-driven tasks.

"Over the last decade, our partnership with Suntory Global Spirits has been a journey of innovation and collaboration," says Ali Moosani, CEO at FORM. "We continue to adapt and create resilient solutions amid a rapidly changing world to ensure that we are future-proof and meet the needs of customers like Suntory Global Spirits."

