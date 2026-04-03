GOSS INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on June 1, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that the study design for the Company's Phase 3 PROSERA study, particularly, controlling for the placebo response at the Latin American testing sites.

On February 23, 2026, Gossamer Bio, Inc. revealed adverse topline results from its Phase 3 PROSERA study, announcing that the trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of improving six-minute walk distance ("6MWD") at Week 24. While the study reported a placebo-adjusted gain of +13.3 meters, the result did not achieve statistical significance under the prespecified alpha threshold of 0.025 (p=0.0320). The Company attributed the outcome, in part, to unexpectedly strong placebo performance among patients enrolled at Latin American sites, which it characterized as a heavily treated, lower-risk population.

Following this disclosure, investors and analysts reacted swiftly and negatively. On February 23, 2026, Gossamer's common stock price plummeted from a closing price of $2.13 per share on February 20, 2026 to $0.42 per share, representing a decline of more than 80% in a single trading day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Gossamer's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Gossamer Bio class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/GOSS or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP