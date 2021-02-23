GoStork Raises $760k in First Seed Round of Funding

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoStork, the first fertility marketplace where Intended Parents find, compare and connect with top fertility providers with the largest free online database of egg donors and surrogacy agencies in the world, today announces its first round of seed funding in the amount of $760,000 for the expansion of services, providers and key staff to simplify the first steps in the family building journey

Since launching only seven months ago in June 2020 and finally bringing transparency and simplicity to the fertility industry, to date GoStork has already established partnerships with:

50 surrogacy agencies

10,000 egg donors from various egg donor agencies

The marketplace has also established a quickly growing, engaged user base including:

Thousands of registered Intended Parents from all 50 states as well as 60 countries; a large proportion of which are actively connecting with agencies

This round of funding, provided by a collection of fertility and technology industry experts, will be used for building and diversifying GoStork's rapidly growing provider marketplace, scaling the base of registered users, and hiring key staff to help guide Intended Parents to make more informed decisions as they connect with their ideal fertility providers through each stage of their fertility journey.

"We are incredibly grateful to our investors who believe in our mission to bring transparency to the fertility industry and to simplify the first steps in the family building journey," said Eran Amir, Founder and CEO of GoStork. "As someone who struggled myself with navigating the confusing, time-consuming and expensive fertility path - including researching numerous surrogacy agencies, IVF clinics and egg donors - I know the challenges first-hand and am incredibly proud of the work we're doing to create an easier way for so many other Intended Parents."

With 1 in 8 couples affected by infertility, GoStork's vision is a world where anyone with a dream to start a family has access to an inclusive, trusted, transparent resource that supports their path to parenthood. With that in mind, GoStork brings together a curated list of top, vetted fertility providers from across the US and provides advanced searching, filtering and sorting by intended parents' preferences. GoStork offers intended parents the ability to compare providers side by side to weigh their experience, expertise, detailed cost breakdowns, success metrics, customer reviews and many other key criteria supporting informed decision making. The product further enables intended parents to direct message providers they're interested in as well as to book consultation calls directly from the platform. While GoStork has over 50 surrogacy agencies and over 10,000 egg donors (the largest free online database), it works independently from any agency or clinic. For more information, visit GoStork.com or reach out to [email protected].

About GoStork

Founded in June 2020, GoStork is a fertility marketplace where intended parents can find, compare and connect with surrogacy agencies as well as egg donors from various egg donor agencies - all in one simple process. GoStork leverages proprietary technology paired with thorough human vetting to establish and continuously expand the first ever structured marketplace in the fertility industry. GoStork is based in New York, New York.

