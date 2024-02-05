GOT A SUPER BOWL LVIII WEEKEND SECRET? PEPSI® INVITES FANS TO LOCK AWAY WILD SECRETS FOREVER IN LARGER-THAN-LIFE VAULT ON THE VEGAS STRIP

Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Finalist Puka Nacua to catch fans' Sip City Secrets;

Fans can score exclusive merch, Super Bowl LVIII tickets and prizes at the Pepsi Big Game Vault

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas sure to be the most exciting Super Bowl weekend of all time, Pepsi® is calling on fans to divulge their wildest secrets and stories to Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Puka Nacua. Beginning Thursday, February 8 through Saturday, February 10, locals and visitors are invited to step into the larger-than-life Pepsi Big Game Vault on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip at the Grand Bazaar Shops on Las Vegas Blvd.

Complete with neon lights and exclusive prizes that would turn any Vegas jackpot winner's head, the Pepsi Big Game Vault will serve as a massive destination for fans at night to win unique prizes throughout Super Bowl LVIII weekend. But when the sun comes up on Saturday, the Vault will transform into Pepsi Sip City Secrets – a first-of-its-kind 'confessional' for football fans to anonymously make their Super Bowl weekend secrets disappear with Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver and Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year finalist Puka Nacua.

"The Super Bowl is always full of fan activities, but Pepsi Sip City Secrets will be one of the most legendary events of the weekend – especially in a city known for being over the top," says Puka Nacua. "I can't wait to meet many NFL fans and reward them with one-of-a-kind prizes in exchange for their wildest stories, and to team up with Pepsi to make those secrets disappear."

Whether you had too much fun during a night on the town or you skipped a family event to attend the Big Game, fans can leave their secrets behind at the Pepsi Big Game Vault and return to their unapologetic enjoyment of the best Super Bowl weekend yet.

PEPSI BIG GAME VAULT

Thursday, February 8 – Saturday, February 10, 5:30-9:30 PM PT

The Pepsi Big Game Vault will kick off Super Bowl LVIII weekend on Thursday, February 8 as a pop-up destination for NFL fans to try their luck at opening the Vault to score exclusive merch and tickets to the Super Bowl LVIII Game and Experience.

Fans will be given the chance to unlock the oversized, walk-in Vault packed with prizes through a unique code and score limited-edition streetwear from the new Pepsi x NFL Gear Blitz Collection. From custom kicks designed by Dank & Co founder Jake Danklefs to official Super Bowl LVIII bomber jackets and other Pepsi prizes, fans who successfully open the Pepsi Big Game Vault will win some of the most elite gear of the weekend.

Located within the Grand Bazaar Shops on Las Vegas Blvd., the Pepsi Big Game Vault will be open Thursday, February 8 through Saturday, February 10 from 5:30-9:30 PM PT. Event access is first come, first serve.

SIP CITY SECRETS AT THE PEPSI BIG GAME VAULT

Saturday, February 10, 2:30-4:00 PM PT

In a city known for its wild days and wilder nights, Pepsi will make sure the secrets that happen in Vegas over Super Bowl LVIII weekend, stay in Vegas. On Saturday afternoon, the Pepsi Big Game Vault will serve as a destination for fans to anonymously share their Sip City secrets with Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Puka Nacua before making them disappear – never to be seen or heard by anyone.

Left your kids at home for a "conference" to go the Big Game? Belted out a terrible karaoke ballad last night? Or, did you have an embarrassing faux pas moment on the Vegas Strip? Get it off your chest and leave it in Vegas forever inside the Pepsi Big Game Vault so that you can enjoy the rest of your Super Bowl LVIII weekend with no apology.

Each fan who shares a secret will receive a code for the chance to unlock epic Super Bowl LVIII prizing from the Pepsi Big Game Vault, including one-of-a-kind merch for the ultimate Super Bowl LVIII weekend experience.

Located at the Pepsi Big Game Vault at the Grand Bazaar Shops, Sip City Secrets will be open Saturday, February 10 from 2:30-4:00 PM PT. Event access is first come, first serve.

For those who can't be in Vegas, Pepsi is taking the Pepsi Big Game Vault virtual with a sweepstakes for football fans anywhere to get in on the action. Enter daily at pepsigearblitz.com for your chance to win premium gear from the Pepsi x NFL Gear Blitz Collection, custom kicks and a $5,000 check. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Data rates may apply. Internet access required. Open to legal residents of AZ, ID, NM, NV, MT, TX, UT and WY, 18 +. Ends 2/11/24 at 11:59 PM ET. The official rules can be found on the site.

"This year, Pepsi is giving football fans the opportunity to experience Super Bowl LVIII weekend in true Vegas and Pepsi fashion – with unapologetic enjoyment," says Johannes Evenblij, President, PepsiCo Beverages North America, West Division. "We created the Big Game Vault as a one-of-a-kind destination to reward fans for their love of the game with prizes they won't find anywhere else on the Strip or beyond, and Sip City Secrets to divulge all their wildest secrets and stories from the weekend so that they can keep celebrating Super Bowl LVIII without reservation."

