Got Backyard Chickens? Texas-born company 'Coop' Expands Flock-Sitting & Care Services to Meet Growing Demand Across Texas

VOLENTE, Texas, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hold onto your yolks, folks! Exciting news for backyard chicken enthusiasts. Coop, a Texan-born business that provides services for people who raise backyard chickens, is expanding to meet growing demand in Dallas, Ft. Worth, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio.

Coop & Flock Services for Backyard Chickens

Backyard poultry is a fast-growing trend across the state, with increasing numbers of Texans raising chickens to create nutritious food for their families, reconnect with the good ol' dirt, tap into the homesteading lifestyle and generally live more sustainably. Policymakers in our state have also made significant changes in recent years to local ordinances to create a more homesteading-friendly environment in Texas:

So, what are Coop's services and how do they work? Each city listed has a group of local service networks, called Chicken Tenders (yes, really). Tenders provide two primary services catering to the diverse needs of backyard chicken owners:

Flock Check-In: like dog-sitting, but for your chickens. This service guarantees that your birds are fed and hydrated while you're away, including fresh feed and water, supervised ranging and play, egg collection, perimeter and predator checks, and photo updates to ensure the happiness and safety of your flock. Coop Refresh: At-home detailing for your backyard coop, ensuring a hygienic hen haven. Service includes waste bagging and removal, 2x dry scrubbing of all surfaces, bedding, nesting and ground cover replacement, feeder and waterer cleanout, all with before and after photos. All materials provided, with additions available.

At Coop, the well-being of your flock is a top priority. Every Tender undergoes a thorough vetting and background check, guaranteeing that only knowledgeable and trustworthy individuals are entrusted with the care of your cherished chickens.

Paul Iliya, who is building Coop's marketplace for services, has seen firsthand how important these sorts of offerings are to the backyard chicken community. "We're thrilled to enable the Tenders to provide a diverse range of services that cater to the distinct requirements of backyard chicken owners," expressed Iliya. "The Tenders are chicken nuts just like us and possess vast hands-on expertise that more than guarantees superior coop and flock care. Recognizing the profound love and connection customers hold for their chickens, our Tender's aim is to offer them absolute assurance whenever they need it."

Coop is committed to supporting the backyard chicken community - and not just through services. In March, Coop also revealed a two-years long stealth project: production of the first-ever smart chicken coop. The convenience and peace-of-mind from smart-home technology, now nestled in a backyard chicken coop:

Crafted with double-walled recyclable plastic, using the exact same rotational molding technique as YETI coolers. Seriously durable and weather-resistant.

Run & Roost cams give you a birds-eye-view of what's happening inside and outside the coop - 24/7. Smart motion alerts and event recording, night vision, and more.

Our easy-to-use smart door opens with sunrise and closes with sunset - all by itself.

Compostable litter trays molded to fit the coop floor allow for 30-second coop cleanouts.

Powered by Albert Eggstein, the brain of coop, and the Coop App. Protect, watch and tend to your flock - right from your phone, anywhere in the world. Pre-orders are now live. You can order yours at: https://coop.farm

To learn more about Coop's Tenders and their services, or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://coop.farm/services and explore the detailed information provided. Please visit this link for additional media assets.

Media contact: Jordan Barnes, Co-Founder & CMO, [email protected]

