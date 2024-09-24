Got Ghosts? Good. Ring Will Pay You to Escape Your Haunted House

Ring is offering to cover part of your down payment on a new home if you catch a ghost on a Ring Doorbell or Camera1

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Ring, known for its iconic video doorbell and line of security cameras, is asking customers to search their Ring camera footage for evidence of ghosts. Whether seriously spectral or sublimely silly, Ring users can submit videos of paranormal activity captured on their Ring doorbell or camera now through November 1, 20242 for a chance to win the grand prize. The winning entry will get $100k to put toward a not-so-haunted house, ghost-free getaway, or any other earthly expense.

Finn Wolfhard, star of Ghostbusters and Stranger Things, and Paranormal Investigator Katrina Weidman will serve as part of the judging team for Ring's Great Ghost Search , helping to select the winning entry.

"Ring is known to catch all kinds of activity – but I know if I saw a ghost on my Ring camera, I'd want to move out as fast as possible," said Wolfhard. "This Halloween season, I'm relying on my Ring camera to alert me of any activity happening in and around my house – even if it's the spooky or paranormal."

Contest Details:

Submission Period : 12:00 AM PT on September 24, 2024 to 11:59 PM PT on November 1, 2024 or when 5,000 entries are received, whichever occurs first

: on to on or when 5,000 entries are received, whichever occurs first How to Enter: Ring users can submit their ghostly footage, from real paranormal proof to family and friends in costume, at www.ring.com/ghostsearch . Whether you catch a floating orb, an inexplicable shadow, or dress up as a friendly ghost, all "supernatural" sightings are welcome.

Ring users can submit their ghostly footage, from real paranormal proof to family and friends in costume, at . Whether you catch a floating orb, an inexplicable shadow, or dress up as a friendly ghost, all "supernatural" sightings are welcome. Judging Criteria : Visibility/Clarity of the Ghost, Uniqueness of Entry, Entertainment Value, and Engagement

: Visibility/Clarity of the Ghost, Uniqueness of Entry, Entertainment Value, and Engagement Prize: $100,000

"Every day, we hear from our customers about surprising or unexpected footage captured by their Ring cameras. They love the ability to stay connected to what's happening – although paranormal sightings are understandably not the most welcome," said Mimi Swain, Chief Commercial Officer at Ring. "Now, during Halloween, the busiest doorbell season of the year, we're calling on customers to keep an eye out for any ghostly activity. If they do capture a ghost on camera, we're going to help them escape their haunted situation. After all, what's Halloween without a few surprises?"

Share your ghost sightings with friends across social media and tag @Ring and #RingGhostSearch! Your frightfully fun findings may be selected and featured across Ring's social media channels. Check out the Official Rules for a full list of eligibility requirements3.

About Ring

Since its founding in 2013, Ring creates new ways to connect to the places, people and things important to its customers. First known for its iconic Video Doorbell, Ring now offers customizable solutions compatible with just about any home or business, from cameras and alarm systems to smart lighting and a wide range of accessories. Core to the experience is the Ring app, empowering customers to stay connected no matter where they are, because distance shouldn't separate people from what they care about. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected].

