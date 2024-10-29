Got Ghosts? Thousands of Ring Users Say They Do -- And They've Shared Camera Footage as "Proof"

Ring, known for its iconic video doorbell and line of security cameras, put out a call for the greatest ghost sightings during the busiest doorbell season of the year. Ring users who haven't yet joined the search have until November 1, 20242 to submit their footage – from real paranormal proof to family and friends in costume. One winner will receive a $100,000 cash prize to help escape what haunts them, whether it's to put a down payment on a new (not-so-haunted) house or go on a ghost-free getaway (rules here ).

Example Submissions So Far:

Figure appears in front of home, sits down, and moves drink to the floor – video here (captured in Los Angeles, CA on a Ring Video Doorbell)

(captured in on a Ring Video Doorbell) Dark, mysterious object floats in a toy store – video here (captured in Cape May Court House, NJ on a Ring Indoor Cam)

(captured in on a Ring Indoor Cam) A possible ghost dog runs through the yard – video here (captured in Riverdale, GA on a Ring Video Doorbell)

(captured in on a Ring Video Doorbell) Homeowner thinks they see a ghostly man and his dog – video here (captured in Schriever, LA on a Ring Spotlight Cam)

(captured in on a Ring Spotlight Cam) Preschool owner thinks they see a ghost of a child who just wants to play – video here (captured in Fort Collins, CO on a Ring Indoor Cam)

Contest Details:

Submission Period : 12:00 AM PT on September 24, 2024 to 11:59 PM PT on November 1, 2024 or when 5,000 entries are received, whichever occurs first

: on to on or when 5,000 entries are received, whichever occurs first How to Enter: Ring users can submit their ghostly footage, from real paranormal proof to family and friends in costume, at www.ring.com/ghostsearch . Whether you catch a floating orb, an inexplicable shadow, or dress up as a friendly ghost, all "supernatural" sightings are welcome.

Ring users can submit their ghostly footage, from real paranormal proof to family and friends in costume, at . Whether you catch a floating orb, an inexplicable shadow, or dress up as a friendly ghost, all "supernatural" sightings are welcome. Judging Criteria : Visibility/Clarity of the Ghost, Uniqueness of Entry, Entertainment Value, and Engagement

: Visibility/Clarity of the Ghost, Uniqueness of Entry, Entertainment Value, and Engagement Judges of Note : Finn Wolfhard , star of Ghostbusters and Stranger Things , and Paranormal Investigator Katrina Weidman will serve as part of the judging team, helping to select the winning entry.

: , star of and , and Paranormal Investigator will serve as part of the judging team, helping to select the winning entry. Prize: $100,000

Share your ghost sightings with friends across social media and tag @Ring and #RingGhostSearch! Your frightfully fun findings may be selected and featured across Ring's social media channels. Check out the Official Rules for a full list of eligibility requirements3.

1 $100,000 prize is not required to be used on a down payment on a new home.

2 Contest begins 12 AM PT on September 24, 2024 and ends 11:59 PT on November 1, 2024 or when 5,000 entries are received (whichever occurs first).

3 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and DC who are eighteen (18) years of age or older, and the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence as of the date of their participation, and as of September 23, 2024, own the Ring device or have shared user access (i.e. access to a Ring device shared with an individual by a Ring device owner) to the Ring device associated with an Entry. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Promotion Period: begins at 12:00 AM Pacific Time ["PT"] on September 24, 2024 and ends at 11:59 PM PT on November 1, 2024 or when 5,000 entries are received, whichever occurs first. For prize details, entry guidelines and full Official Rules, visit https://blog.ring.com/great-ghost-search-terms-and-conditions/ .

Sponsor: Ring, LLC d/b/a Ring, 12515 Cerise Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250.

