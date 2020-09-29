Got HMO? This startup has replicated a component of human milk called "HMO," to reboot your gut

Interestingly, PureHMOTM Prebiotic does not actually contain human milk. Instead, it is derived from a precise fermentation process of high-purity lactose. But the end result is a bio-identical match to 2'-fucosyllactose, the most abundant HMO found in mother's milk and, most importantly, its inherent benefits. Research shows those benefits extend to adults.

Podcaster Ben Greenfield and author Joel Greene recently discussed the immense benefits of human milk oligosaccharides on The Ben Greenfield Fitness podcast. Greene is author of The Immunity Code.

Scientific research has shown that HMOs can help to alleviate symptoms of "leaky gut" and IBS, as well as provide additional benefits. Unlike other common prebiotics (inulin, GOS, FOS), HMO not only promotes the growth of lactobacillus and bifidobacteria (beneficial bacteria) in your gut, but it also prevents pathogens from binding to the intestinal surface. HMO may modulate the immune system, acting locally on cells of the mucosa-associated lymphoid tissues or systematically inhibiting inflammation by creating a positive gut environment. In addition, HMO provides salic acid as an essential nutrient to form sialic-containing gangliosides and poly-sialic containing glycoproteins, which support cognitive function.

Layer Origin was founded by a group of scientists to supply science-based supplements and is based at the Cornell University Business and Technology Park in New York. The company owns multiple organic farms in central New York to supply raw materials. Layer Origin's signature products include Triple Essentials Blood Sugar Support and BranPure 2.8X Oat Bran for cholesterol and Heart Health, in addition to PureHMO Prebiotic for gut health.

