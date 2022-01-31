Got Sweat? Newest Pet Products Found the Key to a Dog's Happiness: Their Owner's Body Odor

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The secret ingredient to making a dog happy - their owner's smell! Animal Science Labs, makers of K9 Comfort Spray, bottle a dog owner's actual scent molecules in a highly concentrated formula, which to their dog smells like a room full of their favorite person's scent surrounded by their love and comfort. With the launch of their newest formulation, Earmuffs Anti-Anxiety Spray, which contains a pet parent's scent plus all natural therapeutic-grade essential oils, dogs no longer need to suffer during loud noises. To collect the personalized scent and create this new product, pet owners will receive a collection kit in the mail, rub a few cotton pads around their body and send it back to be processed.

Animal Science Labs K9 Comfort Spray Animal Science Labs K9 Comfort Spray

Earmuffs Anti-Anxiety Spray is formulated to bring a sense of calm and comfort when used prior to any stressful event. Sounds that dogs fear include:

Fireworks

Thunderstorms

Loud Vehicles including airplanes

Crying Babies

Alarms/Sirens

Vacuums

Research by Emory University found that dog owner's scent is scientifically proven to trigger happiness within dog's brain. MRIs confirmed, over any other scent (including sausage!), the owner's scent created the most positive, happy emotions -even when not present! When a dog breathes in Earmuffs Anti-Anxiety Spray containing their owner's scent, the results are a calmer, more relaxed dog.

"Anyone whose experienced their dogs suffering from noise anxiety knows how helpless they feel," said Leslie Yellin, Co-Founder of Animal Science Labs, makers of K9 Comfort Spray. "Witnessing the transformation in people's dogs when using this product is life changing not just for the dogs, but their humans too."

Earmuffs Anti-Anxiety Spray is 100% natural. Ingredients include essential oils known for calming properties such as Lavender, Spikenard, Neroli and Human Molecular Extraction (HME™), a highly concentrated extract of the dog owner's scent molecules. To humans, HME has no noticeable scent. This combination soothes dogs while reducing noise-induced anxiety.

Pet parents spray their dog's favorite blanket, bed, toy, or bandana before loud noises or changes in their environment. Earmuffs Anti-Anxiety Spray, as well as a full line of calming products, are available on K9ComfortSpray.com and on Amazon .

About K9 Comfort Spray

K9 Comfort Spray has created the ultimate solution to the growing epidemic of canine anxiety. Through their patent pending Human Molecular Extraction™ (HME™) method, pet parents can harness the magic of their concentrated scent and turn any item into a carrier of their personal smell. K9 Comfort Spray is scientifically proven to help ease a dog's anxiety through their human's scent, even when not physically there. In their effort to give every dog waiting for a forever home comfort, each purchase of K9 Comfort Spray results in donations of dog toys to shelters. To learn more, visit K9ComfortSpray.com .

About Animal Science Labs

Animal Science Labs is dedicated to creating products to help pet parents and their dogs. Through scientifically proven technology, Animal Science Labs is creating unique tools to help the growing epidemic of canine anxiety. Founded in 2021 by Mother-Son duo Leslie Yellin and Cameron Yellin-Falanga, Animal Science Labs developed its inaugural brand, K9 Comfort Spray. The initial concept was a result of their heartbreak as their family dog, Boomer, suffered during thunderstorms. Finding the perfect solution for Boomer turned into establishing a brand that helps relieve anxiety and fear in dogs at any moment.

Media Contact:

Sharp Think

Melissa Headley

[email protected]

212.829.0002 x 212

SOURCE Animal Science Labs K9 Comfort Spray