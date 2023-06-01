Got Your 6 VetFest Salutes Military Community in Middle Tennessee with Free Star-Studded Event

Gretchen Wilson, Brian Kelley, The War and Treaty, Briston Maroney and Ashley Cooke to perform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, the Bob Woodruff Foundation chose Nashville to host its Got Your 6 VetFest to honor our veterans, service members, their families and their caregivers. Held on July 15 from 4-7 pm at the Loveless Barn, Got Your 6 VetFest is a family-friendly event featuring live entertainment, food, activities, giveaways and, most importantly, community building and connections to resources available to the veteran and military community.

Performers include:

Bob Woodruff Foundation's Got Your 6 Vetfest in Nashville (Credit: Brand Ave)

Gretchen Wilson

Brian Kelley

The War and Treaty

Briston Maroney

Ashley Cooke

Tickets are free to the veteran and military community only and will be available beginning June 1, 2023 at www.GotYour6VetFest.com. This is a private event to thank guests for their service and commitment to our country; tickets will not be available to the public.

"Got Your 6 VetFest is a wonderful time for us to celebrate and recognize our nation's veterans, service members and their families – to stand for those who stood for us," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "We are so excited to bring together the Nashville area military and veteran community for a day of community building, entertainment, and connection. We want our guests to come out and enjoy the performances from county music greats; have fun with the games, raffles, and prizes; and learn more about resources provided by local veteran serving organizations."

Last year's inaugural Got Your 6 VetFest event was a tremendous success, bringing together veterans and service members with their families to foster connections and build community. Similarly, a priority for the second annual Got Your 6 VetFest is to connect military members and their families with opportunities that help them thrive during and after service. To date, the organization has invested over $120 million in programs to ensure that veterans and service members have successful futures and, through its network, reaches more than 12 million veterans and their families.

Government and community partners will be onsite to help military members understand and identify programs and services available to them, and corporate representatives will be available to highlight civilian employment opportunities after service. Participating organizations include the US Department of Veterans Affairs, Military Officers Association of America, Bunker Labs, Operation Stand Down Tennessee, Operation Song, Guitars for Vets, Vets Climb, Nashville-based corporations and more.

"The importance of access to services and a strong community of friends and family really hit home during my recovery after my traumatic brain injury in Iraq 2006," said Bob Woodruff, co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "I am so proud that through Got Your 6 VetFest we're focusing on both: building community and providing services for our veteran and military community. And it's fitting that Nashville's Loveless Café, with its big-hearted hospitality, is where we've chosen to host Got Your 6 VetFest, because it's there that, for over 70 years, families and friends have found a place where they can reconnect with each other around the table."

Sponsors of the Bob Woodruff Foundation's Got Your 6 VetFest include Pendleton Whisky (Proximo Spirits); generous support is provided by WKRN-TV News 2, Nashville's ABC affiliate, and Finn Partners.

Event Details

Bob Woodruff Foundation's Got Your 6 VetFest

July 15, 4 –7 p.m.

Loveless Barn at the iconic Loveless Cafe

Free, private event for veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and their families.

Link for tickets: www.GotYour6VetFest.com

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $120 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members and their families—those who stood for us—have stable and successful futures. Visit the Bob Woodruff Foundation for more information: www.bobwoodrufffoundation.org

Media Contact:

Andrea Lindsley

[email protected]

615-610-0247

SOURCE Bob Woodruff Foundation