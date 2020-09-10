göt2b® announces title sponsorship of "Das Race", a first-of-its-kind digital racing experience

As part of göt2b's mission to inspire consumers to break free from society's expectations, the brand is always seeking new ways to take risks and push boundaries, making the partnership with Das Race a strong fit. göt2b®'s selection of forward-thinking, trendy hair colors and styling products empower people to switch up their looks, self-experiment and self-express without limits, so that they feel free to be whoever they want to be. Now more than ever, brands are seeking creative ways to invent new forms of entertainment. Das Race is a way to bring e-sports to life through the touch of a video game controller. With this partnership, göt2b® hopes to reach a new audience, encouraging them to embrace their racing persona, and tap into the world of gaming to further spread this message to participants and viewers.

"When we are online, we take on the identity of our imagination and whoever we want or wish we could be, so this felt like a natural partnership for göt2b® and what we stand for," said Marketing Director of Hair at Henkel, Manuela Emmrich. "Not only do we get to educate an international audience about our brand, but we're also tap into the gaming industry that continues to gain momentum and popularity with the online consumers that align with our brand interests. It's a huge opportunity for göt2b® and we are looking forward to a high-octane, energized collaboration!"

"With Das Race, we've created a unique celebrity and personality-driven race format," says Managing Director at Veritas Entertainment, Dorian Gorr. The players can control RC cars across an LA-based race track that lives virtually, all from the comfort of their own home. Through cutting-edge technology we want to bring a new form of entertainment to Twitch that merges physical and digital experience into something that guarantees unique content."

göt2b® is pleased to have friends of the brand and drag queen superstars taking part in the races on the brand's behalf. Tune in for more!

