göt2b®, Henkel's trend-setting styling brand, announces exclusive partnership with Paul 'DJ Pauly D' DelVecchio to create limited edition products

As a brand, göt2b® products' mission is to enable its consumers to break free from society's expectations. The brand's selection of forward-thinking, trendy hair colors and styling products empower people to switch up their looks, self-experiment and self-express without limits so that they feel free to be whoever they want to be. Pauly has embodied this same way of life through his fashion, attitude, and of course, his larger than life 'do, making this new role as göt2b® brand ambassador a perfectly-paired partnership!

"We are so excited to work with Pauly D," said Martha Dzwonkowski, Brand Manager at Henkel. "Not only has he been using our glued® products for years, he also embodies the göt2b® brand ethos of self-expression through his passion for music and creating art. We are looking forward to an inspiring and energized collaboration!"

Pauly added, "Excited to partner with Henkel's göt2b® brand and create my own limited edition hair styling products, as you know I take my blowout very seriously, so I am excited to be working with a brand that shares my same vision."

göt2b® is excited to have DJ Pauly D as an official brand ambassador and will be working in partnership with him on digital and social brand activations as well as limited edition products with exclusive Pauly D artwork.

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, Persil®, Purex® and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2018, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com.

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2018, Henkel reported sales of around 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.5 billion euros. Henkel employs around 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

