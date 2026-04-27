göt2b Launches First-Ever "Non-Stop Store" Mobile Activation to Bring Hair Styling to the Streets

Henkel's trend-setting styling brand göt2b® presents a mobile experience designed for real-time discovery and self-expression

STAMFORD, Conn., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel's göt2b® hair styling and color brand is taking styling to the streets with the launch of its Non-Stop Store, the brand's first-ever mobile beauty discovery experience that never stays in one place. Designed to celebrate the power and portability of the göt2b glued® wax stick, the Non-Stop Store will visit two major US city hotspots - Miami and New York City - to transform the traditional pop-up into a dynamic, on-the-go experience.

Henkel Logo (PRNewsfoto/Henkel)

Building on the momentum of last year's immersive Curl House consumer activation in NYC, the Non-Stop Store introduces a new chapter of experiential retail - one that moves at the speed of culture. Rather than waiting in line, consumers will have to find the store as it travels throughout the city, rewarding those who find it with a complimentary product. To bring the Non-Stop Store to life, göt2b once again partnered with Fabrication Partner, The Experiential Group:

"Inspired by the product itself, we brought The Non-Stop Store vision to life by wrapping a 24ft glass truck in bold, eye-catching creative and selected a route that would create high-visibility and high-impact during major national events, from Formula 1 Miami to the Met Gala in NYC. From start to finish, it was a seamless experience with our incredible partners at Omnicom."

The Non-Stop Store will kick off its route and pop up in two key cities:

April 30 in Miami at Wynwood Walls , the iconic outdoor arts destination known for its vibrant murals and constant flow of culture-seeking locals and visitors

, the iconic outdoor arts destination known for its vibrant murals and constant flow of culture-seeking locals and visitors May 4 in New York City at Union Square, a high-traffic cultural hub attracting professionals, students, creatives, and visitors throughout the day

Before hitting the road, göt2b will host an exclusive one-hour VIP preview from 8:45am-9:45am, offering media and influencers an early look at the mobile experience before it begins its citywide journey. Following the preview hour, the Non-Stop Store will hit the streets and tour the city, reinforcing the activation's central concept: beauty built for life on the move. Designed to capture attention both on the street and across social media, the visually striking vehicle features göt2b's signature bold yellow branding and immersive product displays, turning the city itself into a moving stage for self-expression. The experience reflects a growing consumer desire for convenience, flexibility, and instant beauty solutions that support fast-paced lifestyles.

"The Non-Stop Store reflects göt2b's commitment to empowering self-expression in ways that feel authentic and relevant to how consumers live today," said Linda Lin, Head of Consumer Hair at Henkel Consumer Brands North America. "We know our community is always on the move, and the göt2b glued® wax stick is designed to deliver high-performance styling wherever the day takes you. This activation brings that promise to life in a bold and unexpected way."

As beauty consumers increasingly seek products that support busy, flexible routines, göt2b continues to innovate with solutions designed for quick touch-ups and long-lasting hold. The göt2b glued® wax stick offers precise control and reliable performance, making it an essential tool for achieving polished looks anytime, anywhere.

The göt2b glued® wax stick retails for $6.97-$10.99 and is currently available at Walmart, Target, CVS, Ulta Beauty and Amazon. For more information on göt2b and the Non-Stop Store, visit @got2busa on Instagram and got2b.us.

About Henkel in North America:

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of about 6.1 billion US dollars (5.4 billion euros) in 2025, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 7,000 people across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

SOURCE got2b