GoTab and Tripleseat Announce Event Management Integration, Enabling Seamless Reservations and Payments

Partnership empowers venues to offer professionals and guests more streamlined event experiences

ARLINGTON, Va., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTab , a leading restaurant and retail commerce and operations platform, today announced its integration with Tripleseat, the cloud-based sales and event management platform used by restaurants and hotels. This strategic partnership marks the beginning of a transformative era in event planning and streamlines laborious, error-prone manual tasks into effortless user-friendly solutions.

With embedded payment processing capabilities, Tripleseat enables operators across restaurants, hotels, and other unique venues to book, manage, and collect payments for events in a single integrated offering. Through the integration, deposits made in Tripleseat are transitioned seamlessly into event day tabs in GoTab's point-of-sale (POS) system. From there, GoTab and Tripleseat work together to provide a streamlined close-out process for guests and operators.

"Planning and managing events is a time-consuming task for all parties involved, and this integration significantly alleviates some of the pain points that event professionals experience every day," said Tim McLaughlin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at GoTab. "The demand for events and experiences continues to grow across the hospitality industry. This integration marks another milestone in our goal of helping businesses improve operationally without sacrificing the quality of hospitality they provide."

On top of this integration, GoTab continues to elevate the event experience through its custom Event Cards, which can be QR or RFID based and allow event managers to craft a personalized selection of privileges tailored to every event and attendee. GoTab's Event Cards eliminate the hassles of redeeming and reconciling physical drink tickets, ultimately creating a more seamless experience for guests, employees, and event managers. Furthermore, the Event Cards help managers ensure that taxes and gratuities are covered in advance, so guests can utilize their full spend on prepaid event cards.

By combining the power of GoTab and Tripleseat, event deposits can be retrieved and applied effortlessly within GoTab, ensuring a smooth and efficient operation on the day of the event. Furthermore, through this integration, event sales reporting becomes consistent and transparent, and all event deposits and payments are tracked in one centralized location, providing valuable insights for event managers and simplifying the process.

"As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, it's crucial for platforms like Tripleseat and GoTab to adapt and integrate seamlessly, " said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "This partnership represents our commitment to providing our customers with cutting-edge tools that simplify event management processes and enhance the overall guest experience. We empower venues to streamline operations, increase efficiency, and deliver exceptional events."

Through this partnership, GoTab and Tripleseat are enabling operators to increase revenue by over 30% for large-scale events, group reservations, and off-site catering. The integration also eliminates the hassle of booking and deposit payments, allowing users to enjoy a stress-free event experience from start to finish.

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc. is more than a Point-of-Sale (POS) for hospitality businesses. The platform helps restaurants, breweries, food halls, hotels, and other venues improve the guest experience and address substantial inefficiencies that continue to plague the hospitality and retail industry. Featuring a sophisticated POS that can optionally integrate with other popular POS and property management systems (PMS), GoTab also includes a robust bar and kitchen display system (KDS) with integrated two-way messaging to optimize operations and delivery. GoTab's platform empowers every guest and staff member to make the most sensible, convenient choices for their scenario while maintaining appropriate controls. Through its suite of flexible tools, GoTab creates measurable benefits for its operators, driving increased spend while reducing costs and contributing to the bottom line. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $500M in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually with operations across 39 U.S. states, Canada and growing. For more information, consult our media kit, request a demo or learn more at https://gotab.com/ .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat, the leading innovator in cloud-based sales and event management software for restaurants and hotels, is used by more than 16,000 venues globally. The platform enables event managers to streamline the planning process and increase sales. It has enabled venues to book and manage over $20 billion in events.

To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

